TechnoTronic

Online



Posts: 150





Posts: 150 Texas « on: Yesterday at 12:13:53 PM »



Wonder how many more States/Countries will follow.



Good on him get life back to normal.



Come on Boris get it done.



The big man had enough and said fuck this Covid shit and opened the entire state up 100%.Wonder how many more States/Countries will follow.Good on him get life back to normal.Come on Boris get it done. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Texas « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM » We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..



Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:31:57 PM » Is yours a face book degree Albert? you seem to claim to know more than the WHO, nearly every scientist, virologist and government laeder in the world but, when asked you provide no evidence. Ive just been for a Covid test, horrible experience but all done now. Bring on the jab. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 63





Posts: 63 Re: Texas « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:35:36 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..







Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.



Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them. Logged

TechnoTronic

Online



Posts: 150





Posts: 150 Re: Texas « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:42:30 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:35:36 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..







Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.





Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.

Look at positivity rates per 100k in the UK compared to Texas. It's way higher yet we are watching people walk around with masks on without a haircut whilst the Texans are maskless riding their steers wearing cowboy hats and getting lashed in the pub.



Mississippi looks to have said fuck it aswell.



Look at positivity rates per 100k in the UK compared to Texas. It's way higher yet we are watching people walk around with masks on without a haircut whilst the Texans are maskless riding their steers wearing cowboy hats and getting lashed in the pub.Mississippi looks to have said fuck it aswell. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers. They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 420



Superstar





Posts: 10 420Superstar Re: Texas « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:14:30 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..









But, they do allow you to use stolen credit cards without being recognised on cctv But, they do allow you to use stolen credit cards without being recognised on cctv Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Texas « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:19:14 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.







To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told toare probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:31:06 PM » Its only a small needle Tez, it wont hurt Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:33:55 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:19:14 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.









To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told toare probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help. You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 869





Posts: 44 869 Re: Texas « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:37:19 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.





Spot on.







See... we dont argue about everything Spot on.See... we dont argue about Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Teamboro

Online



Posts: 1 237







Posts: 1 237 Re: Texas « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:48:40 PM » None medical disposable masks are only usable for 3-4 mins the other popular type washable ones aren't going to help you because one they are not correct type or washed and disinfectant so inother words useless Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 869





Posts: 44 869 Re: Texas « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:50:42 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 01:48:40 PM None medical disposable masks are only usable for 3-4 mins the other popular type washable ones aren't going to help you because one they are not correct type or washed and disinfectant so inother words useless





Got any links for any of this? Got any links for any of this? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Texas « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:52:42 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:33:55 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:19:14 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.









To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told toare probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

Yeah, that's what I said.

Yeah, that's what I said. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:35:29 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:52:42 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:33:55 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:19:14 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.









To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told toare probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

Yeah, that's what I said.



Yeah, that's what I said.

Going back to your wartime analogy, the vaccine deniers of today would be the conscientious objectors of yesterday, " it's not my war, Hitler has done nothing to me". I know you did, I was mocking your profound knowledge of vaccines and pandemic experts.Going back to your wartime analogy, the vaccine deniers of today would be the conscientious objectors of yesterday, " it's not my war, Hitler has done nothing to me". Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

38red

Offline



Posts: 597





Posts: 597 Re: Texas « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:42:36 PM » They would be the collaborators. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Texas « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:12:48 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:35:29 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:52:42 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:33:55 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:19:14 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:09:05 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..





They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.









To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told toare probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

Yeah, that's what I said.



Yeah, that's what I said.

Going back to your wartime analogy, the vaccine deniers of today would be the conscientious objectors of yesterday, " it's not my war, Hitler has done nothing to me".

I know you did, I was mocking your profound knowledge of vaccines and pandemic experts.Going back to your wartime analogy, the vaccine deniers of today would be the conscientious objectors of yesterday, " it's not my war, Hitler has done nothing to me".

I'm not an expert in vaccines by any stretch of the imagination but I can read and I think that anyone considering taking this product has a responsibility to do some research themselves before they make a decision, to use some common sense about potential risks from the virus versus the unknowns and knowns with the vaccines.

So I read the registration information of both FDA and MHRA on their own websites and how only "temporary authorisation" was given. I read about how animal testing protocols were circumnavigated.



You can read the Gov's own information, see how they describe it..



This medicinal product has been given authorisation for temporary supply by the UK Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency..... this temporary authorisation grants permission for the medicine to be used for active immunisation of individuals aged 18 years and older..



5.3 Preclinical safety data

Non-clinical data reveal no special hazard for humans based on a conventional study of repeat dose toxicity. Animal studies into potential toxicity to reproduction and development have not yet been completed .



Read about the change in law to grant immunity to manufacturers, to remove any liability for future problems as a result of the "vaccines", this level of immunity is unheard of..



Of all the concerns the public has about vaccine safety, there is one that has us stumped for a straightforward answer: If the vaccines are safe, why is the government protecting itself, health professionals and companies from vaccine compensation? In fact, the UK government has passed regulations reducing legal protection for anyone injured by a COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use.



The UK government has granted pharmaceutical giant Pfizer a legal indemnity protecting it from being sued..



The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed the company has been given an indemnity protecting it from legal action as a result of any problems with the vaccine.



Ministers have also changed the law in recent weeks to give new protections to companies such as Pfizer, giving them immunity from being sued by patients in the event of any complications.



NHS staff providing the vaccine, as well as manufacturers of the drug, are also protected.



And also from The Independent..



In a press conference with journalists on Wednesday, Ben Osborn, Pfizers UK managing director, refused to explain why the company needed an indemnity.



He said: We're not actually disclosing any of the details around any of the aspects of that agreement and specifically around the liability clauses."



Then consider the actual government statistics that show a 0.003% chance of dying from the "virus" should you get it. Bear in mind that the death figures include death FOR ANY REASON within 28 days of a positive test. Does that method of recording deaths not strike you as odd? Does it actually suggest then the death rates are even less?



Consider that influenza has seemingly been eradicated altogether this winter and, if you find this fact a little difficult to swallow, you might think that the death rates are even less still.



Then cons a product which they've had to change the law to protect against future problems and which, by their own admission doesn't stop you getting the "virus" and doesn't stop you transmitting it.



That was my process. Now, I may well be wrong but ultimately I'll make the decision not to take the vaccine on the balance of what I've read.



I'm more than happy for people who want to take it to take it. I do find it somewhat sinister though that anyone who says that they don't want to is branded with the "anti-vaxxer" moniker, and the media is fanning the flames of this and succeeding in turning people against each other.



Never has 'each to their own' been so difficult a principle to follow.



I'm not an expert in vaccines by any stretch of the imagination but I can read and I think that anyone considering taking this product has a responsibility to do some research themselves before they make a decision, to use some common sense about potential risks from the virus versus the unknowns and knowns with the vaccines.So I read the registration information of both FDA and MHRA on their own websites and how only "temporary authorisation" was given. I read about how animal testing protocols were circumnavigated.You can read the Gov's own information, see how they describe it..Read about the change in law to grant immunity to manufacturers, to remove any liability for future problems as a result of the "vaccines", this level of immunity is unheard of..And also from The Independent..Then consider the actual government statistics that show a 0.003% chance of dying from the "virus" should you get it. Bear in mind that the death figures include death FOR ANY REASON within 28 days of a positive test. Does that method of recording deaths not strike you as odd? Does it actually suggest then the death rates are even less?Consider that influenza has seemingly been eradicated altogether this winter and, if you find this fact a little difficult to swallow, you might think that the death rates are even less still.Then cons a product which they've had to change the law to protect against future problems and which, by their own admission doesn't stop you getting the "virus" and doesn't stop you transmitting it.That was my process. Now, I may well be wrong but ultimately I'll make the decision not to take the vaccine on the balance of what I've read.I'm more than happy for people who want to take it to take it. I do find it somewhat sinister though that anyone who says that they don't want to is branded with the "anti-vaxxer" moniker, and the media is fanning the flames of this and succeeding in turning people against each other.Never has 'each to their own' been so difficult a principle to follow. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:14:47 PM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:25:50 PM » So in essence you're frightened.😄😄

The queen has had it, said she felt nowt.💪

It's ironic how many aids deniers ended up dying of aids....

Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:33:23 PM » Was it worth reading Coulby? Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 728







Posts: 15 728 Re: Texas « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:36:29 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:33:23 PM

Was it worth reading Coulby?

In short it said "I'm not an expert in vaccines by any stretch of the imagination".



In short it said "I'm not an expert in vaccines by any stretch of the imagination". Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM » My missus had her second dose on Monday, no side effects whatsoever. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Texas « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:50:20 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:25:50 PM So in essence you're frightened.😄😄

The queen has had it, said she felt nowt.💪

It's ironic how many aids deniers ended up dying of aids....





In essence I don't need it.

If you're a weakly child, and it makes you feel safer then you go for it fella.

Fill yer arm. In essence I don't need it.If you're a weakly child, and it makes you feel safer then you go for it fella.Fill yer arm. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:00:02 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:33:23 PM

Was it worth reading Coulby?





I have no idea, I only get four days off, no time.🙄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:07:07 PM »



There was a Millwall fan in our entrance group in HMS Raleigh, he was about 22 covered in tatts and a bully, I had just turned 16 and the other lads would have been around the same age. Any way the big roughy toughy Millwall fan forgot to mention one thing when he was regaling us with hooly tales or threatening to slap some young lad. He was scared of needles. He started panicking when he realised he had to have several injections and started shaking like a leaf while in the line, he fucking feinted when it was his turn. He never bullied another soul and fucked of PVR, premature voluntary release because we ridiculed the bullying twat after that delightful spectacle.



Youre not alone vaccine dodgers, even the roughy toughys get scared There was a Millwall fan in our entrance group in HMS Raleigh, he was about 22 covered in tatts and a bully, I had just turned 16 and the other lads would have been around the same age. Any way the big roughy toughy Millwall fan forgot to mention one thing when he was regaling us with hooly tales or threatening to slap some young lad. He was scared of needles. He started panicking when he realised he had to have several injections and started shaking like a leaf while in the line, he fucking feinted when it was his turn. He never bullied another soul and fucked of PVR, premature voluntary release because we ridiculed the bullying twat after that delightful spectacle.Youre not alone vaccine dodgers, even the roughy toughys get scared Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:16:37 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:07:07 PM



There was a Millwall fan in our entrance group in HMS Raleigh, he was about 22 covered in tatts and a bully, I had just turned 16 and the other lads would have been around the same age. Any way the big roughy toughy Millwall fan forgot to mention one thing when he was regaling us with hooly tales or threatening to slap some young lad. He was scared of needles. He started panicking when he realised he had to have several injections and started shaking like a leaf while in the line, he fucking FAINTED when it was his turn. He never bullied another soul and fucked of PVR, premature voluntary release because we ridiculed the bullying twat after that delightful spectacle.



Youre not alone vaccine dodgers, even the roughy toughys get scared

There was a Millwall fan in our entrance group in HMS Raleigh, he was about 22 covered in tatts and a bully, I had just turned 16 and the other lads would have been around the same age. Any way the big roughy toughy Millwall fan forgot to mention one thing when he was regaling us with hooly tales or threatening to slap some young lad. He was scared of needles. He started panicking when he realised he had to have several injections and started shaking like a leaf while in the line, he fucking FAINTED when it was his turn. He never bullied another soul and fucked of PVR, premature voluntary release because we ridiculed the bullying twat after that delightful spectacle.Youre not alone vaccine dodgers, even the roughy toughys get scared

Changed it for you before farmer Tel deflects by pointing out the mistake to cover his fear. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:18:50 PM » Id blame predictive texting anyway Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:21:54 PM » True Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Texas « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:22:12 PM » I've had loads of vaccines injected for travel in the past. All with completed tests, proven validity and no immunity from liability.

This one is for those convinced by another "project fear". I'm not convinced, I'm not fearful of the virus.

You crack on on if you're that worried about a 0.003% risk. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:24:12 PM » Im more worried about not getting in a pub or on a flight or ship Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 420



Superstar





Posts: 10 420Superstar Re: Texas « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 PM » 100% it will be needed to fly .

Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:35:47 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:22:12 PM I've had loads of vaccines injected for travel in the past. All with completed tests, proven validity and no immunity from liability.

This one is for those convinced by another "project fear". I'm not convinced, I'm not fearful of the virus.

You crack on on if you're that worried about a 0.003% risk.

There's no fucking time for five year double blind tests.what do you think is the worst that can happen as a side effect of the vaccine. It's the equivalent of smokers calling vaping dangerous because there's no long term data on its use. 😃

Diesel fumes cause cancer, sell the van and go electric, save yourself Tel. There's no fucking time for five year double blind tests.what do you think is the worst that can happen as a side effect of the vaccine. It's the equivalent of smokers calling vaping dangerous because there's no long term data on its use. 😃Diesel fumes cause cancer, sell the van and go electric, save yourself Tel. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 728







Posts: 15 728 Re: Texas « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 05:39:53 PM »



The vaccines will be found to reduce male fertility/sperm counts etc.



Population control via the nads.







PS: I'm still getting the jab I don't want any more kids. MYSTIC CLEM'S PREDICTION:The vaccines will be found to reduce male fertility/sperm counts etc.Population control via the nads.PS: I'm still getting the jab I don't want any more kids. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

TechnoTronic

Online



Posts: 150





Posts: 150 Re: Texas « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:09:02 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:56:26 PM

It MUST be right if both Texas AND Mississippi think its a good idea

Texas 25 cases per 100k people

Mississippi 9.922 per 100k



Boro 292 per 100k



I know where I would rather be.



Instead I'll look out of my window and wonder when I'll be free to do what I want. Texas 25 cases per 100k peopleMississippi 9.922 per 100kBoro 292 per 100kI know where I would rather be.Instead I'll look out of my window and wonder when I'll be free to do what I want. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Texas « Reply #44 on: Today at 12:24:21 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:57 PM

Is yours a face book degree Albert? you seem to claim to know more than the WHO, nearly every scientist, virologist and government laeder in the world but, when asked you provide no evidence. Ive just been for a Covid test, horrible experience but all done now. Bring on the jab.

Sorry mate. I dont plan on going anywhere near it. Hope all is ok with yours Sorry mate. I dont plan on going anywhere near it. Hope all is ok with yours Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Texas « Reply #45 on: Today at 12:29:51 AM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:24:21 AM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:57 PM

Is yours a face book degree Albert? you seem to claim to know more than the WHO, nearly every scientist, virologist and government laeder in the world but, when asked you provide no evidence. Ive just been for a Covid test, horrible experience but all done now. Bring on the jab.

Sorry mate. I dont plan on going anywhere near it. Hope all is ok with yours

Sorry mate. I dont plan on going anywhere near it. Hope all is ok with yours Until you you catch it and that is part of the treatment.😄😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: Texas « Reply #47 on: Today at 12:38:49 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:29:51 AM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:24:21 AM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:57 PM

Is yours a face book degree Albert? you seem to claim to know more than the WHO, nearly every scientist, virologist and government laeder in the world but, when asked you provide no evidence. Ive just been for a Covid test, horrible experience but all done now. Bring on the jab.

Sorry mate. I dont plan on going anywhere near it. Hope all is ok with yours

Sorry mate. I dont plan on going anywhere near it. Hope all is ok with yours

Until you you catch it and that is part of the treatment.😄😄

I cannot be the only one who does not trust the WHO one bit. Serious questions should be raised when you realise that their biggest private donor has a massive financial interest in Pfizer.

Theres a way cheaper treatment in Ivermectin which is working fantastically well in India and many other countries. For some reason, the likes of Pfizer do not want us using it here despite it being perfectly safe according to about 30 trials. Despite many peer reviews its not currently published. I smell a rat and peoples lives could have been saved here

Its all about the money. I cannot be the only one who does not trust the WHO one bit. Serious questions should be raised when you realise that their biggest private donor has a massive financial interest in Pfizer.Theres a way cheaper treatment in Ivermectin which is working fantastically well in India and many other countries. For some reason, the likes of Pfizer do not want us using it here despite it being perfectly safe according to about 30 trials. Despite many peer reviews its not currently published. I smell a rat and peoples lives could have been saved hereIts all about the money. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 413





Posts: 14 413 Re: Texas « Reply #48 on: Today at 01:25:09 PM » Again, no evidence. Its Fine if you dont want a jab. Why try and dissuade others? There are over 20 million already who would probably disagree with your facts Logged