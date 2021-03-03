Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Texas  (Read 139 times)
The big man had enough and said fuck this Covid shit and opened the entire state up 100%.   jc

Wonder how many more States/Countries will follow.

Good on him get life back to normal. 

Come on Boris get it done.
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..

Is yours a face book degree Albert? you seem to claim to know more than the WHO, nearly every scientist, virologist and government laeder in the world but, when asked you provide no evidence. Ive just been for a Covid test, horrible experience but all done now. Bring on the jab. :like:
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..



Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.

 
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:35:36 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..



Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.

 

Look at positivity rates per 100k in the UK compared to Texas.  It's way higher yet we are watching people walk around with masks on without a haircut whilst the Texans are maskless riding their steers wearing cowboy hats and getting lashed in the pub.

Mississippi looks to have said fuck it aswell. 

Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..


They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did.  Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..




But, they do allow you to use stolen credit cards without being recognised on cctv
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:09:05 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..


They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did.  Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

 

 
Its only a small needle Tez, it wont hurt
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:19:14 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:09:05 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..


They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did.  Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

 

 
You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.
The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:09:05 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..


They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did.  Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.



Spot on.



See... we dont argue about everything  jc
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:37:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:09:05 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..


They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did.  Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.



Spot on.



See... we dont argue about everything  jc
Agreed , I've got your back on the Boro and gibbo ( peace be upon him) as well. It's just your social and political hypocrisy I mock.😄( Matty and Jimmy sitting in a tree.....♥️)
None medical disposable masks are only usable for 3-4 mins the other popular type washable ones aren't going to help you because one they are not correct type or washed and disinfectant so inother words useless
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 01:48:40 PM
None medical disposable masks are only usable for 3-4 mins the other popular type washable ones aren't going to help you because one they are not correct type or washed and disinfectant so inother words useless


Got any links for any of this?
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:33:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:19:14 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:09:05 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 12:26:53 PM
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre..


They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did.  Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.

 

 
You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.
The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.

Yeah, that's what I said.
 souey
