Wonder how many more States/Countries will follow.



Good on him get life back to normal.



Come on Boris get it done.



Posts: 752 Re: Texas « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:53 PM » We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre ..



Posts: 14 371 Re: Texas « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:31:57 PM » Is yours a face book degree Albert? you seem to claim to know more than the WHO, nearly every scientist, virologist and government laeder in the world but, when asked you provide no evidence. Ive just been for a Covid test, horrible experience but all done now. Bring on the jab. Logged

Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.



Look at positivity rates per 100k in the UK compared to Texas. It's way higher yet we are watching people walk around with masks on without a haircut whilst the Texans are maskless riding their steers wearing cowboy hats and getting lashed in the pub.



Mississippi looks to have said fuck it aswell.



They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers. They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up) are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.







The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help. You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Spot on.







