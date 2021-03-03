|
|
|
TechnoTronic
|
|
|
« on: Today at 12:13:53 PM »
|
The big man had enough and said fuck this Covid shit and opened the entire state up 100%.
Wonder how many more States/Countries will follow.
Good on him get life back to normal.
Come on Boris get it done.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 46
|
|
|
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:35:36 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TechnoTronic
|
|
|
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:30 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
Its because of daft cunts like you that don't wear them.
Look at positivity rates per 100k in the UK compared to Texas. It's way higher yet we are watching people walk around with masks on without a haircut whilst the Texans are maskless riding their steers wearing cowboy hats and getting lashed in the pub.
Mississippi looks to have said fuck it aswell.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
|
|
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:14 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.
To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up)
are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
|
|
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:33:55 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.
To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up)
are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.
You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.
The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
|
|
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:37:19 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.
Spot on.
See... we dont argue about everything
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
|
|
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:38 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.
Spot on.
See... we dont argue about everything
Agreed , I've got your back on the Boro and gibbo ( peace be upon him) as well. It's just your social and political hypocrisy I mock.😄( Matty and Jimmy sitting in a tree.....♥️)
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
|
|
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:52:42 PM »
|
We need to press Boris to do the same here. We have many many months of data to show that face coverings in public settings achieve nothing, they create division and they give people the impression that they are walking around in an operating theatre
..
They are a preventative barrier not a cure all, people are being slightly inconvenienced is all.Fuck knows what they'd do if they suffered like the wartime generation did. Too many me me whinging fuckers these days, wah wah we can't go to the pub, wankers.
To offer a different slant on the wartime analogy; those blindly accepting a "vaccine" because they're told to (despite it not being a vaccine, not working and the manufacturers being granted immunity from prosecution in the future should it turn out to fuck you up)
are probably more likely to have acquiesced to Adolf than those saying "fuck your dodgy vaccine" now.
You maybe right, but that has nothing to do with my point about the whinging fucks that are around these days.
The vaccine circumstances are beyond normal research and trial conditions. At least the people who came up with the vaccine are qualified and knowledgeable about what they are doing, but Terry from cob says they should be prosecuted for trying to help.
Yeah, that's what I said.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures