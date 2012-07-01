Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: El Capitan.  (Read 238 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
« on: Today at 11:22:01 AM »
How does that username come about ?

Do you run a tight ship ?
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:26:58 AM »
It's Spanish for 'the captain mate'  :matty:
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:31:00 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:26:58 AM
It's Spanish for 'the captain mate'  :matty:

I don't speak spanish, and that still doesn't answer the question.

Plus I was asking the organ grinder, and not the monkey.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:15 AM »
That's not really how forums work though is it?
If you want to ask a direct question, sound him a message, and don't be such a stroppy little cunt.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:49:48 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:43:15 AM
That's not really how forums work though is it?
If you want to ask a direct question, sound him a message, and don't be such a stroppy little cunt.

How do you sound a message ?

Is it like a fart ?

Stroppy little cunt you say, I'm 18 stone,less the little.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:50:12 AM »
Yeah Im not telling you now. Busy cunt  
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:53:34 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:50:12 AM
Yeah Im not telling you now. Busy cunt  

No problem, stop asking me questions then.

Love Big Hutchy.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:56:02 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 11:49:48 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:43:15 AM
That's not really how forums work though is it?
If you want to ask a direct question, sound him a message, and don't be such a stroppy little cunt.

How do you sound a message ?

Is it like a fart ?

Stroppy little cunt you say, I'm 18 stone,less the little.


Ok chubs, at the top next to your name is "messages", it's a hypertext link, click on it. That will bring up your message screen and an option on the left is "New Message" click on it.
In the "To" box start typing the name of who you want to message e.g. El C... and it will come up. Type your message and send.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:03:29 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:49:17 PM »
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
John Theone

« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:57:29 PM »
 :mido: donkey
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:01:24 PM »
Can anyone join in this game, or is it some form of affiliated loons club?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:06:57 PM »


Guess what he's got?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:10:35 PM »
Is it Elmer Fud?
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:11:20 PM »
Apart from a shit fashion sense , a fucking huge wabbit and a dare say a hard drive full of kiddy porn....
No idea terry me lad , please tell  :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:14:36 PM »
A big hutchy.

 
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:17:02 PM »
I see Jimmy Tarbuck has nothing to worry about then.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:21:55 PM »
Well he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and he's 81 years old, so I wouldn't say that exactly.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Gingerpig
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:27:37 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:11:20 PM
Apart from a shit fashion sense , a fucking huge wabbit and a dare say a hard drive full of kiddy porn....
No idea terry me lad , please tell  :like:
:alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:29:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:21:55 PM
Well he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and he's 81 years old, so I wouldn't say that exactly.

Who are you, the Grim Reaper.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:39:56 PM »
How come youve lurked on here for months but have never heard about a poster called Ken, or him setting up a new board and then messaging all the posters on here asking them to sack this place off and join REDRAW instead?


Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:46:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:39:56 PM
How come youve lurked on here for months but have never heard about a poster called Ken, or him setting up a new board and then messaging all the posters on here asking them to sack this place off and join REDRAW instead?




Who mentioned lurking?

I've looked in on this board occasionally, don't know any Ken or about a board called red raw.

I do know there's some strange folk on this one.

And judging by what I've seen, you make the top 6.
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:49:28 PM »
Who else is in yer top six Carl lad?  :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:50:36 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 01:46:02 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:39:56 PM
How come youve lurked on here for months but have never heard about a poster called Ken, or him setting up a new board and then messaging all the posters on here asking them to sack this place off and join REDRAW instead?




Who mentioned lurking?

I've looked in on this board occasionally, don't know any Ken or about a board called red raw.

I do know there's some strange folk on this one.

And judging by what I've seen, you make the top 6.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:53:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:49:28 PM
Who else is in yer top six Carl lad?  :ponce:





Some people might make the top 6 twice, if you get my Drift.
Especially the siamese twins guy guy and clem.
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:54:09 PM »
Im with you Kenna lad  mcl mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:54:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:11:20 PM
Apart from a shit fashion sense , a fucking huge wabbit and a dare say a hard drive full of kiddy porn....
No idea terry me lad , please tell  :like:

 jc
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:59:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:09 PM
Im with you Kenna lad  mcl mcl

You'll be with the wrong bloke then.

Seems you are all at sea again.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:01:11 PM »
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:01:25 PM »
Hilarious  
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
