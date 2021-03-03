Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: No Pikeys at Pontins  (Read 105 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 PM »
Theyll go bust  :nige:
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:31:48 PM
Theyll go bust  :nige:
WHATS THIS STORY LIDS POSTED IT ALSO  mcl
I WAS A ELECTRICIAN THERE FOR 4 YRS AROUND ALL THE CAMPS  :like:
NON STOP BUCKING BEST JOB I EVER HAD THAN I MET MY EX  :meltdown:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:47:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:31:48 PM
Theyll go bust  :nige:
Sneering at the working classes again Mathew,not very liberal of you.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 PM »
Please stop trying to silence my views 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:26:55 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:58:04 PM
Please stop trying to silence my views 
I'm not, I'm commenting on them, don't you know the difference.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:54 AM »
Trying to cancel me. I know what you REDRAW lot are like 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:36:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:30:54 AM
Trying to cancel me. I know what you REDRAW lot are like 
You can't come out with an aqusation without evidence, Do you want to start again.?
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:44:54 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:36:04 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:30:54 AM
Trying to cancel me. I know what you REDRAW lot are like 
You can't come out with an aqusation without evidence, Do you want to start again.?


A what?  monkey



Who are you to dictate what I can and cant come out with?? Tut tut 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:51:15 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:44:54 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:36:04 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:30:54 AM
Trying to cancel me. I know what you REDRAW lot are like 
You can't come out with an aqusation without evidence, Do you want to start again.?


A what?  monkey



Who are you to dictate what I can and cant come out with?? Tut tut 
I was making a factual statement , nothing dictatorial about it.
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:52:56 AM »
A factual statement 


How did I manage to do it then? 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:58:21 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:52:56 AM
A factual statement 


How did I manage to do it then? 
Do what?
