monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 525





Posts: 11 525 Re: No Pikeys at Pontins « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:31:48 PM

Theyll go bust

I WAS A ELECTRICIAN THERE FOR 4 YRS AROUND ALL THE CAMPS

NON STOP BUCKING BEST JOB I EVER HAD THAN I MET MY EX WHATS THIS STORY LIDS POSTED IT ALSOI WAS A ELECTRICIAN THERE FOR 4 YRS AROUND ALL THE CAMPSNON STOP BUCKING BEST JOB I EVER HAD THAN I MET MY EX Logged