Posts: 288Easy now Social Dilemma ( on Netflix) « on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 PM » Have anyone seen this?



Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.



I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)



Seriously, watch it.....

The internet is a great learning and entertainment tool, it's also a terrible social platform. Television for the millennium.

Posts: 8 331Crabamity Re: Social Dilemma ( on Netflix) « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:00:04 AM » It's going to be a struggle to drag kids away from the internet after lockdown in the UK. This extended period at home will change a generation, or generations, depending on how they are split up. Logged

The programme touched on how Facebook has added to the Political division in American Adults. For example, it will have worked out what preferences are and then your feed becomes dominated by similar threads which compound and further views. You wont get shown the opposing view point. Of course, most adults will ( I hope) realise what is happening and back away but there will be a significant amount that dont realise and their views become more extreme. This was happening to both Democrats and Republicans.

The programme touched on how Facebook has added to the Political division in American Adults. For example, it will have worked out what preferences are and then your feed becomes dominated by similar threads which compound and further views. You wont get shown the opposing view point. Of course, most adults will ( I hope) realise what is happening and back away but there will be a significant amount that dont realise and their views become more extreme. This was happening to both Democrats and Republicans.

They again had statistics about the hate developing between opposing political views, years ago people may have disagreed with each other but this was out and out hate, to the point they wouldnt tolerate each other, lose friends over it. It was filmed before Capitiol Hill,I believe.

Face book has its uses, how many people has it granted medical degrees to in the last 12 months alone