Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2021, 09:03:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Social Dilemma ( on Netflix)  (Read 103 times)
Clive Road
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288

Easy now


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 PM »
Have anyone seen this?

Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.

I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)

Seriously, watch it.....
Logged
Up yours
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 717



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 PM »
A kid in my son's school killed herself last week and another 13 year old did in a neighboring school the week before.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 539


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:39:10 AM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 11:01:31 PM
Have anyone seen this?

Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.

I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)

Seriously, watch it.....

The internet is a great learning and entertainment  tool, it's also a terrible social platform. Television for the millennium.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 331

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:00:04 AM »
It's going to be a struggle to drag kids away from the internet after lockdown in the UK. This extended period at home will change a generation, or generations, depending on how they are split up.
Logged
Clive Road
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288

Easy now


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:32:16 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:39:10 AM
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 11:01:31 PM
Have anyone seen this?

Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.

I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)

Seriously, watch it.....

The internet is a great learning and entertainment  tool, it's also a terrible social platform. Television for the millennium.

The programme touched on how Facebook has added to the Political division in American Adults. For example, it will have worked out what preferences are and then your feed becomes dominated by similar threads which compound and further views. You wont get shown the opposing view point. Of course, most adults will ( I hope) realise what is happening and back away but there will be a significant amount that dont realise and their views become more extreme. This was happening to both Democrats and Republicans.
They again had statistics about the hate developing between opposing political views, years ago people may have disagreed with each other but this was out and out hate, to the point they wouldnt  tolerate each other, lose friends over it. It was filmed before Capitiol Hill,I believe.
Logged
Up yours
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 