Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 287



Easy now





Posts: 287Easy now

Social Dilemma ( on Netflix) « on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 PM » Have anyone seen this?



Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.



I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)



Seriously, watch it.....

