Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2021, 12:01:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Social Dilemma ( on Netflix)  (Read 35 times)
Clive Road
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 287

Easy now


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 PM »
Have anyone seen this?

Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.

I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)

Seriously, watch it.....
Logged
Up yours
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 714



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 PM »
A kid in my son's school killed herself last week and another 13 year old did in a neighboring school the week before.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 