March 03, 2021, 12:01:59 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Social Dilemma ( on Netflix)
Author
Topic: Social Dilemma ( on Netflix)
Clive Road
Easy now
Social Dilemma ( on Netflix)
Yesterday
at 11:01:31 PM »
Have anyone seen this?
Im genuinely not one for getting too wide eyed about the state of affairs but if you have kids who have smart phones/use social media then I strongly suggest that you watch this with them.
I had an inkling of the tactics social Media use, but when you hear the extent they go to hook you in. Then the statistics running next to it ( teenage self harm, suicide rates going through the roof)
Seriously, watch it.....
Up yours
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Social Dilemma ( on Netflix)
Yesterday
at 11:47:44 PM »
A kid in my son's school killed herself last week and another 13 year old did in a neighboring school the week before.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
