If we were against better opposition we'd be long beat by now. Thankfully Coventry are awful. Any cunt can see we're useless at defending Long Throws & our Keeper is flappy as fuck. Seems they've barely noticed.
Surely Warnock will be raging with us taking those quick daft Free Kicks that don't go anywhere? As soon we whipped one in the box we scored.
Akpom has been his usual dozy self. His first touch is fucking abysmal.
Warnock screaming at Kebano to wake up made me laugh. Getting caught offside like that over & over again is embarrassing.
I like Djed but fuck me what's in his mind with the pointless runs he tries going towards the left?
So yeah, literally fuck all to be excited about other than the Goal we somehow got.
Got to improve Second Half, you'd think. Though I imagine they will too.