martonmick

Offline



Posts: 228





Posts: 228 Match thread « on: Today at 05:17:27 PM » Where is it? Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 845





Posts: 44 845 Re: Match thread « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:02 PM »







Ps its on sky red button This is itPs its on sky red button Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 118





Posts: 1 118 Re: Match thread « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:52:35 PM »



2-.0 boro away win for me tonight...... bets and goalscorer to follow when the team sheets out,,,,,, unless anyone can grab word from towersy about any early ITK team news....



we do miss him for somethings.... Well, volunteered mick..... good lad....2-.0 boro away win for me tonight...... bets and goalscorer to follow when the team sheets out,,,,,, unless anyone can grab word from towersy about any early ITK team news....we do miss him for somethings.... Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 363





Posts: 14 363 Re: Match thread « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:58:42 PM » 6 nowt, who are we playing Logged

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 126





Posts: 126 Re: Match thread « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:02:34 PM »

No consistency at all

I predict 2 nowt to Cov



We play well then play shite, and its shite turn this evening.No consistency at allI predict 2 nowt to Cov Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 495





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 495Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Match thread « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:08:34 PM »



1-3 Boro Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

martonmick

Offline



Posts: 228





Posts: 228 Re: Match thread « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:25:01 PM » I agree with Terry- a 3-1 Boro win Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 711







Posts: 15 711 Re: Match thread « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:46 PM »



2-0 to the mighty Boro Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 118





Posts: 1 118 Re: Match thread « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:10:14 PM » £2 Kebano to score first 2-0 boro...50/1



Grant Hall £5 to score anytime.... Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 748





Posts: 1 748 Re: Match thread « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:15:41 PM » 1-1 if we are lucky Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 996





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 996Fred West ruined my wife Re: Match thread « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:21:52 PM »



0 - 1. No one will get past our keeper, surely ?



Whoever starts the match thread has to run it. We still need PD's goal vids I'd go with 1 - 3 if we still had Alen.0 - 1. No one will get past our keeper, surely ?Whoever starts the match thread has to run it. We still need PD's goal vids Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 347





Posts: 1 347 Re: Match thread « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:14:18 PM » Same old shite Logged

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 228







Posts: 1 228 Re: Match thread « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:17:24 PM » Another long throw had out done us at the back Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 753





Posts: 2 753 Re: Match thread « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:17:46 PM » Something is quite wrong with our team.



Too much effort going into heading it as high as we can for no particular reason. Its awful to watch and easy to break us down. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 753





Posts: 2 753 Re: Match thread « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:53:26 PM »



What a struggle we are making of this. Howson with yet another 3 out of 10 performance. We cant even win throw ins!!

I honestly think if this wasnt Warnock, we would have been calling for the manager's head by now. 1-1What a struggle we are making of this. Howson with yet another 3 out of 10 performance. We cant even win throw ins!!I honestly think if this wasnt Warnock, we would have been calling for the manager's head by now. Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 820







Posts: 10 820 Re: Match thread « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:57:12 PM »







Surely Warnock will be raging with us taking those quick daft Free Kicks that don't go anywhere? As soon we whipped one in the box we scored.





Akpom has been his usual dozy self. His first touch is fucking abysmal.





Warnock screaming at Kebano to wake up made me laugh. Getting caught offside like that over & over again is embarrassing.







I like Djed but fuck me what's in his mind with the pointless runs he tries going towards the left?

















So yeah, literally fuck all to be excited about other than the Goal we somehow got.











Got to improve Second Half, you'd think. Though I imagine they will too.



If we were against better opposition we'd be long beat by now. Thankfully Coventry are awful. Any cunt can see we're useless at defending Long Throws & our Keeper is flappy as fuck. Seems they've barely noticed.Surely Warnock will be raging with us taking those quick daft Free Kicks that don't go anywhere? As soon we whipped one in the box we scored.Akpom has been his usual dozy self. His first touch is fucking abysmal.Warnock screaming at Kebano to wake up made me laugh. Getting caught offside like that over & over again is embarrassing.I like Djed but fuck me what's in his mind with the pointless runs he tries going towards the left?So yeah, literally fuck all to be excited about other than the Goal we somehow got.Got to improve Second Half, you'd think. Though I imagine they will too. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 711







Posts: 15 711 Re: Match thread « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:27:36 PM »



It's shite this - isn't it? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion