March 02, 2021, 09:40:24 PM
Match thread
martonmick
Posts: 228


Today at 05:17:27 PM
Where is it?
El Capitan
Posts: 44 845


Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:02 PM
This is it  :bc:



Ps its on sky red button  :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 395



Reply #2 on: Today at 05:35:08 PM
What is?
headset
Posts: 1 118


Reply #3 on: Today at 05:52:35 PM
Well, volunteered mick.....  good lad.... :like:

2-.0 boro away win for me tonight...... bets and goalscorer to follow when the team sheets out,,,,,, unless anyone can grab word from towersy about any early ITK  team news....

we do miss him for somethings.... monkey
Robbso
Posts: 14 363


Reply #4 on: Today at 05:58:42 PM
6 nowt, who are we playing
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 126


Reply #5 on: Today at 06:02:34 PM
We play well then play shite, and its shite turn this evening.
No consistency at all
I predict 2 nowt to Cov

 lost
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 495


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:08:34 PM
1-3 Boro

 
El Capitan
Posts: 44 845


Reply #7 on: Today at 06:13:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:35:08 PM
What is?


The bloody Boro match !!!!!
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 73


Reply #8 on: Today at 06:14:41 PM
Coventry 3 Boro 2.
martonmick
Posts: 228


Reply #9 on: Today at 06:25:01 PM
I agree with Terry- a  3-1 Boro win
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 711



Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:46 PM
2-0 to the mighty Boro

 :mido:
headset
Posts: 1 118


Reply #11 on: Today at 07:10:14 PM
£2 Kebano to score first 2-0 boro...50/1

Grant Hall £5 to score anytime....
plazmuh
Posts: 14 259


Reply #12 on: Today at 07:11:49 PM
0 v 1

 :like:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 748


Reply #13 on: Today at 07:15:41 PM
1-1 if we are lucky
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 996


Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #14 on: Today at 07:21:52 PM
I'd go with 1 - 3 if we still had Alen.

0 - 1. No one will get past our keeper, surely ?

Whoever starts the match thread has to run it. We still need PD's goal vids  :pd:
The_Duffers_Ghost
Posts: 142


Reply #15 on: Today at 07:34:08 PM
Where's the link to the stream?   :beer:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 748


Reply #16 on: Today at 08:13:14 PM
Useless twats.
Priv
Posts: 1 347


Reply #17 on: Today at 08:14:18 PM
Same old shite
Teamboro
Posts: 1 228



Reply #18 on: Today at 08:17:24 PM
Another long throw had out done us at the back
kippers
Posts: 2 753


Reply #19 on: Today at 08:17:46 PM
Something is quite wrong with our team.

Too much effort going into heading it as high as we can for no particular reason. Its awful to watch and easy to break us down.
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 126


Reply #20 on: Today at 08:43:12 PM
 :like:
kippers
Posts: 2 753


Reply #21 on: Today at 08:53:26 PM
1-1  :like:

What a struggle we are making of this. Howson with yet another 3 out of 10 performance. We cant even win throw ins!!
I honestly think if this wasnt Warnock, we would have been calling for the manager's head by now.
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 820



Reply #22 on: Today at 08:57:12 PM
If we were against better opposition we'd be long beat by now. Thankfully Coventry are awful. Any cunt can see we're useless at defending Long Throws & our Keeper is flappy as fuck. Seems they've barely noticed.



Surely Warnock will be raging with us taking those quick daft Free Kicks that don't go anywhere? As soon we whipped one in the box we scored.


Akpom has been his usual dozy self. His first touch is fucking abysmal.


Warnock screaming at Kebano to wake up made me laugh. Getting caught offside like that over & over again is embarrassing.



I like Djed but fuck me what's in his mind with the pointless runs he tries going towards the left?



souey    souey    souey




So yeah, literally fuck all to be excited about other than the Goal we somehow got.





Got to improve Second Half, you'd think. Though I imagine they will too.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 711



Reply #23 on: Today at 09:02:32 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:10:14 PM
£2 Kebano to score first 2-0 boro...50/1

Grant Hall £5 to score anytime....

 :homer:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 519


Reply #24 on: Today at 09:06:16 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:10:14 PM
£2 Kebano to score first 2-0 boro...50/1

Grant Hall £5 to score anytime....
FUCKING GREAT PUNTING KIDDA  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 711



Reply #25 on: Today at 09:27:36 PM
It's shite this - isn't it?

 oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 711



Reply #26 on: Today at 09:29:23 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 08:57:12 PM
If we were against better opposition we'd be long beat by now. Thankfully Coventry are awful. Any cunt can see we're useless at defending Long Throws & our Keeper is flappy as fuck. Seems they've barely noticed.



Surely Warnock will be raging with us taking those quick daft Free Kicks that don't go anywhere? As soon we whipped one in the box we scored.


Akpom has been his usual dozy self. His first touch is fucking abysmal.


Warnock screaming at Kebano to wake up made me laugh. Getting caught offside like that over & over again is embarrassing.



I like Djed but fuck me what's in his mind with the pointless runs he tries going towards the left?



souey    souey    souey




So yeah, literally fuck all to be excited about other than the Goal we somehow got.





Got to improve Second Half, you'd think. Though I imagine they will too.



I didn't see the first half but hard to believe this is an improvement.

 :meltdown:
