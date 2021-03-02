Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021, 01:43:26 AM
Author Topic: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business  (Read 705 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: March 02, 2021, 02:07:00 PM »
By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules

https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: March 02, 2021, 02:34:22 PM »
Piss poor. Theyve been busy expanding during lockdown when everywhere else was cost cutting (no doubt taking advantage of favourable rent / rates / incentives)... then expect their furloughed staff to help them out of a cash flow hole.



I notice their statement doesnt mention the bit in the letter to staff about their "suitability for the role will have to be reviewed" if they dont agree.




Hope it all goes tits up for them. Overpriced anyway.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: March 02, 2021, 02:40:55 PM »
Overpriced with shit service - been once never again.

He has a terrible reputation for being a tight twat with his staff
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2021, 03:03:07 PM »
My nephew was  doing a evening job in some place over harm when he was under 18, in a restaurant, they took the tips of the young staff to cover "breakages" and paid them £3.50 an hour, robbing cunts.At least it learned him the value of getting stuck in and getting a better job when he left school.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: March 02, 2021, 04:01:30 PM »
Maybe his Ferrari needs new tyres
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: March 02, 2021, 04:13:38 PM »
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.

These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k

15k x 80% = 12k

22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k

He want 10% of this as a loan

If based on a year = 26.4k

If based on 3 months = 6-7k

Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: March 02, 2021, 05:14:36 PM »
Never been. Was looking forward to going to Acklam Hall. Won't be going anywhere near the bloody place now.  :lenin:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #7 on: March 02, 2021, 05:55:11 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 02, 2021, 04:13:38 PM
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.

These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k

15k x 80% = 12k

22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k

He want 10% of this as a loan

If based on a year = 26.4k

If based on 3 months = 6-7k

Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side



22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?

(Correction - 10 restaurants)

 :pd:
headset
« Reply #8 on: March 02, 2021, 05:55:48 PM »
A bit pricey but I didn't mind it actually.............. shocking this from the owners though..... :wanker:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: March 02, 2021, 06:03:26 PM »
Just to play Devil's advocate here, bearing in mind that he has refuted the claim that staff were told they had to sign up to the "loan scheme", it could be interpreted as -

We are forced to close, we have rates, rents, pensions, NI and 20% of salaries to pay for with zero income.

We have a better chance of surviving and you keeping your jobs if you agree to pay your own NI and pensions contributions in the short term, we will pay you that money back once we can open again.

Doesn't sound so bad.

That said, if indeed he does own a Ferrari, he should sell it and put the cash into the business as a director's loan. I suspect it'll be on a PCP though and he will probably be penalised for returning it.
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: March 02, 2021, 06:16:16 PM »
22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?

(Correction - 10 restaurants)
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 02, 2021, 04:13:38 PM
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.

These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k

15k x 80% = 12k

22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k

He want 10% of this as a loan

If based on a year = 26.4k

If based on 3 months = 6-7k

Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side



22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?

(Correction - 10 restaurants)

 :pd:

Companies House says 25 staff including directors
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: March 02, 2021, 06:17:31 PM »
Theyve opened about another 4 restaurants in the last year though
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #12 on: March 02, 2021, 06:21:22 PM »
Companies House says 25 staff including directors
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 02, 2021, 05:55:11 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 02, 2021, 04:13:38 PM
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.

These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k

15k x 80% = 12k

22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k

He want 10% of this as a loan

If based on a year = 26.4k

If based on 3 months = 6-7k

Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side



22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?

(Correction - 10 restaurants)

 :pd:

Companies House says 25 staff including directors


As of March 2019, 2 years ago.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: March 02, 2021, 06:35:06 PM »
As of March 2019, 2 years ago.
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 02, 2021, 06:16:16 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 02, 2021, 05:55:11 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 02, 2021, 04:13:38 PM
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.

These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k

15k x 80% = 12k

22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k

He want 10% of this as a loan

If based on a year = 26.4k

If based on 3 months = 6-7k

Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side



22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?

(Correction - 10 restaurants)

 :pd:

Companies House says 25 staff including directors


As of March 2019, 2 years ago.

Packed with how many students on minimum wage? I personally know one
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #14 on: March 02, 2021, 07:17:27 PM »
Nasty Howard. Cowardly cunt.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #15 on: March 02, 2021, 07:27:15 PM »
Never been in do they do stupid American food challenges?
Clive Road
« Reply #16 on: March 02, 2021, 10:54:44 PM »
The Bloke that owns it all, comes from a well off family from Yarm.

They did/do own lot of the High Street properties.

I think he tried to expand the Hide Bar idea that was in Yarm, certainly had one in the Gate in Newcastle that didnt last so long. Maybe Durham too?

Freddie Boswell
« Reply #17 on: March 03, 2021, 03:07:00 PM »
They said they have 500 staff I'm sure I read somewhere. I don't know the bloke, seems to have shot himself in the foot here though.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #18 on: March 03, 2021, 03:48:13 PM »
I'm amazed some people are justifying it. The vast  majority of staff there will be on minimum wage and he wants them to loan him money? Money that the government paid them? In jobs that will have a huge turnover.

Hope they all leave and find a better employer.
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: March 03, 2021, 03:52:33 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on March 03, 2021, 03:07:00 PM
They said they have 500 staff I'm sure I read somewhere. I don't know the bloke, seems to have shot himself in the foot here though.


Hes shot for the stars during the pandemic and shot himself somewhere other than the foot.



Genuinely hope his group goes bust
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: March 03, 2021, 03:55:56 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on March 03, 2021, 03:48:13 PM
I'm amazed some people are justifying it. The vast  majority of staff there will be on minimum wage and he wants them to loan him money? Money that the government paid them? In jobs that will have a huge turnover.

Hope they all leave and find a better employer.


This. 100%



Its actually flabbergasting and this has pissed me right off. Make no mistake, the owner of this business is not doing any sort of downgrading himself 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: March 03, 2021, 03:56:15 PM »
Do they sell steak on Sundays?

 :pd:

Asking for my extended family and gardener.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #22 on: March 03, 2021, 04:54:36 PM »
Who is?
I'm amazed some people are justifying it.

Who is?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #23 on: March 03, 2021, 05:01:16 PM »
His Gerald Rather moment.🙄
By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules

https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/
His Gerald Rather moment.🙄
Atomic Dog
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:49:31 AM »
Seems like like they've fucked up big time.

Westie showing his true colours again ( halfway down the post) the shithouse cunt, no free omlete and chips?

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/tomahawk-to-avoid-after-lockdown.15503/page-11

The Bloke's a complete Cunt.
