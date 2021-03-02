|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.
These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k
15k x 80% = 12k
22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k
He want 10% of this as a loan
If based on a year = 26.4k
If based on 3 months = 6-7k
Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side
22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?
(Correction - 10 restaurants)
Companies House says 25 staff including directors
As of March 2019, 2 years ago.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.
These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k
15k x 80% = 12k
22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k
He want 10% of this as a loan
If based on a year = 26.4k
If based on 3 months = 6-7k
Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side
22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?
(Correction - 10 restaurants)
Companies House says 25 staff including directors
As of March 2019, 2 years ago.
Packed with how many students on minimum wage? I personally know one
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 5
|
I'm amazed some people are justifying it. The vast majority of staff there will be on minimum wage and he wants them to loan him money? Money that the government paid them? In jobs that will have a huge turnover.
Hope they all leave and find a better employer.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|