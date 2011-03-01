Wee_Willie

Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « on: Yesterday at 02:07:00 PM »



https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/ By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:34:22 PM » Piss poor. Theyve been busy expanding during lockdown when everywhere else was cost cutting (no doubt taking advantage of favourable rent / rates / incentives)... then expect their furloughed staff to help them out of a cash flow hole.







I notice their statement doesnt mention the bit in the letter to staff about their "suitability for the role will have to be reviewed" if they dont agree.









Hope it all goes tits up for them. Overpriced anyway.

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:40:55 PM » Overpriced with shit service - been once never again.



He has a terrible reputation for being a tight twat with his staff

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:03:07 PM » My nephew was doing a evening job in some place over harm when he was under 18, in a restaurant, they took the tips of the young staff to cover "breakages" and paid them £3.50 an hour, robbing cunts.At least it learned him the value of getting stuck in and getting a better job when he left school.

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:13:38 PM » He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.



These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k



15k x 80% = 12k



22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k



He want 10% of this as a loan



If based on a year = 26.4k



If based on 3 months = 6-7k



Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side





Logged

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:55:11 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:13:38 PM He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.



These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k



15k x 80% = 12k



22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k



He want 10% of this as a loan



If based on a year = 26.4k



If based on 3 months = 6-7k



Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side







22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?



(Correction - 10 restaurants)



22 employees to cover 8 restaurants?(Correction - 10 restaurants)

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:03:26 PM » Just to play Devil's advocate here, bearing in mind that he has refuted the claim that staff were told they had to sign up to the "loan scheme", it could be interpreted as -



We are forced to close, we have rates, rents, pensions, NI and 20% of salaries to pay for with zero income.



We have a better chance of surviving and you keeping your jobs if you agree to pay your own NI and pensions contributions in the short term, we will pay you that money back once we can open again.



Doesn't sound so bad.



That said, if indeed he does own a Ferrari, he should sell it and put the cash into the business as a director's loan. I suspect it'll be on a PCP though and he will probably be penalised for returning it.

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:54:44 PM » The Bloke that owns it all, comes from a well off family from Yarm.



They did/do own lot of the High Street properties.



I think he tried to expand the Hide Bar idea that was in Yarm, certainly had one in the Gate in Newcastle that didnt last so long. Maybe Durham too?



Up yours

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:07:00 PM » They said they have 500 staff I'm sure I read somewhere. I don't know the bloke, seems to have shot himself in the foot here though.

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #18 on: Today at 03:48:13 PM » I'm amazed some people are justifying it. The vast majority of staff there will be on minimum wage and he wants them to loan him money? Money that the government paid them? In jobs that will have a huge turnover.



Hope they all leave and find a better employer.

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:55:56 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 03:48:13 PM I'm amazed some people are justifying it. The vast majority of staff there will be on minimum wage and he wants them to loan him money? Money that the government paid them? In jobs that will have a huge turnover.

Hope they all leave and find a better employer.



Hope they all leave and find a better employer.





This. 100%







This. 100%

Its actually flabbergasting and this has pissed me right off. Make no mistake, the owner of this business is not doing any sort of downgrading himself