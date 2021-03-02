Wee_Willie

Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « on: Today at 02:07:00 PM »



https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/ By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules Logged

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:34:22 PM » Piss poor. Theyve been busy expanding during lockdown when everywhere else was cost cutting (no doubt taking advantage of favourable rent / rates / incentives)... then expect their furloughed staff to help them out of a cash flow hole.







I notice their statement doesnt mention the bit in the letter to staff about their "suitability for the role will have to be reviewed" if they dont agree.









Hope it all goes tits up for them. Overpriced anyway. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Wee_Willie

Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:40:55 PM » Overpriced with shit service - been once never again.



He has a terrible reputation for being a tight twat with his staff Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:03:07 PM » My nephew was doing a evening job in some place over harm when he was under 18, in a restaurant, they took the tips of the young staff to cover "breakages" and paid them £3.50 an hour, robbing cunts.At least it learned him the value of getting stuck in and getting a better job when he left school. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"