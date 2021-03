Wee_Willie

Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business



https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/ By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules

Piss poor. They've been busy expanding during lockdown when everywhere else was cost cutting (no doubt taking advantage of favourable rent / rates / incentives)... then expect their furloughed staff to help them out of a cash flow hole.







I notice their statement doesn't mention the bit in the letter to staff about their "suitability for the role will have to be reviewed" if they don't agree.









Hope it all goes tits up for them. Overpriced anyway.

Overpriced with shit service - been once never again.



He has a terrible reputation for being a tight twat with his staff

My nephew was doing a evening job in some place over harm when he was under 18, in a restaurant, they took the tips of the young staff to cover "breakages" and paid them £3.50 an hour, robbing cunts.At least it learned him the value of getting stuck in and getting a better job when he left school.