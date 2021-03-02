Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 02, 2021, 04:20:12 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business (Read 130 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 490
Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
«
on:
Today
at 02:07:00 PM »
By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules
https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 840
Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:34:22 PM »
Piss poor. Theyve been busy expanding during lockdown when everywhere else was cost cutting (no doubt taking advantage of favourable rent / rates / incentives)... then expect their furloughed staff to help them out of a cash flow hole.
I notice their statement doesnt mention the bit in the letter to staff about their "suitability for the role will have to be reviewed" if they dont agree.
Hope it all goes tits up for them. Overpriced anyway.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 490
Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:40:55 PM »
Overpriced with shit service - been once never again.
He has a terrible reputation for being a tight twat with his staff
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 529
The ace face.
Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:03:07 PM »
My nephew was doing a evening job in some place over harm when he was under 18, in a restaurant, they took the tips of the young staff to cover "breakages" and paid them £3.50 an hour, robbing cunts.At least it learned him the value of getting stuck in and getting a better job when he left school.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 751
Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:01:30 PM »
Maybe his Ferrari needs new tyres
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 490
Re: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:13:38 PM »
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.
These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k
15k x 80% = 12k
22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k
He want 10% of this as a loan
If based on a year = 26.4k
If based on 3 months = 6-7k
Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...