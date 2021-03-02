Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2021, 04:20:07 PM
Author Topic: Tomahawk Restaurant destroying his business  (Read 129 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 02:07:00 PM »
By asking employees to donate their furlough money to bail out the company. What a horrible tosser. Hope he gets a hefty fine for breaching taxation HMRC rules

https://employeebenefits.co.uk/tomahawk-denies-abuse-furlough-scheme/
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:34:22 PM »
Piss poor. Theyve been busy expanding during lockdown when everywhere else was cost cutting (no doubt taking advantage of favourable rent / rates / incentives)... then expect their furloughed staff to help them out of a cash flow hole.



I notice their statement doesnt mention the bit in the letter to staff about their "suitability for the role will have to be reviewed" if they dont agree.




Hope it all goes tits up for them. Overpriced anyway.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:40:55 PM »
Overpriced with shit service - been once never again.

He has a terrible reputation for being a tight twat with his staff
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:03:07 PM »
My nephew was  doing a evening job in some place over harm when he was under 18, in a restaurant, they took the tips of the young staff to cover "breakages" and paid them £3.50 an hour, robbing cunts.At least it learned him the value of getting stuck in and getting a better job when he left school.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:01:30 PM »
Maybe his Ferrari needs new tyres
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:13:38 PM »
He employs 25 people that includes 3 directors.

These will be waiters and bar staff etc - average wage say £15k

15k x 80% = 12k

22 employees = 12k x 22 = 264k

He want 10% of this as a loan

If based on a year = 26.4k

If based on 3 months = 6-7k

Pretty small sums to wreck your business over ...and £15k is probably on the high side
