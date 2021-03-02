Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021, 12:07:19 AM
Author Topic: Boro Babe  (Read 710 times)
lifelongfaninexile
Posts: 321


« on: March 02, 2021, 10:04:40 AM »
NOT !!!! a tip, just a heads up Boro Babe running at Leicester today.
I have had a tickle E/W.
Only one run over the big fences and looked promising.
Was never going to make it as a hurdler.
clag01
Posts: 243


« Reply #1 on: March 02, 2021, 12:46:31 PM »
Put a few on today. Had a fiver left so put it on Boro Babe. See how it goes.
Minge
Posts: 10 413

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: March 02, 2021, 01:37:39 PM »
Is it better looking than our Steph like ?
thicko
Posts: 155

Seriously thick...


« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2021, 01:50:53 PM »
  :basil:
T_Bone
Posts: 2 102


« Reply #4 on: March 02, 2021, 06:50:08 PM »
Thought this was gonna be about lids when I saw the title 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 493



« Reply #5 on: March 02, 2021, 07:01:28 PM »
Must be from PeterBoro

https://www.racingtv.com/racecards/leicester/317759-every-race-live-on-racing-tv-mares-handicap-chase-5
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 123


« Reply #6 on: March 02, 2021, 07:02:24 PM »
It fell...or possibly slipped over wearing shite hoofs
« Last Edit: March 02, 2021, 07:03:55 PM by Uncle Marbles »
Bob_Ender
Posts: 936


« Reply #7 on: March 02, 2021, 07:08:14 PM »
The slutty red does it for me....everytime,eeere piggy wiggy wiggy........🐽
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 750


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM »
Died in the race unfortunately
38red
Posts: 596


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 PM »
Should soon see Gordon Elliot sat on it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 409



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:02:55 PM »
 :alf:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 527


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 PM »
JESUS WEPT I HOPE HE KEEPS HIS TIPS TO HIMSELF FROM NOW ON  souey
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 732



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 PM »
