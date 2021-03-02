lifelongfaninexile

Boro Babe « on: March 02, 2021, 10:04:40 AM » NOT !!!! a tip, just a heads up Boro Babe running at Leicester today.

I have had a tickle E/W.

Only one run over the big fences and looked promising.

Was never going to make it as a hurdler.