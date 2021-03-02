Welcome,
March 04, 2021, 10:31:20 PM
Boro Babe
Author
Topic: Boro Babe
lifelongfaninexile
Boro Babe
March 02, 2021, 10:04:40 AM »
NOT !!!! a tip, just a heads up Boro Babe running at Leicester today.
I have had a tickle E/W.
Only one run over the big fences and looked promising.
Was never going to make it as a hurdler.
clag01
Re: Boro Babe
March 02, 2021, 12:46:31 PM »
Put a few on today. Had a fiver left so put it on Boro Babe. See how it goes.
Minge
Re: Boro Babe
March 02, 2021, 01:37:39 PM »
Is it better looking than our Steph like ?
thicko
Re: Boro Babe
March 02, 2021, 01:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 02, 2021, 01:37:39 PM
Is it better looking than our Steph like ?
T_Bone
Re: Boro Babe
March 02, 2021, 06:50:08 PM »
Thought this was gonna be about lids when I saw the title
Wee_Willie
Re: Boro Babe
March 02, 2021, 07:01:28 PM »
Must be from PeterBoro
https://www.racingtv.com/racecards/leicester/317759-every-race-live-on-racing-tv-mares-handicap-chase-5
Uncle Marbles
Re: Boro Babe
It fell...or possibly slipped over wearing shite hoofs
Bob_Ender
Re: Boro Babe
The slutty red does it for me....everytime,eeere piggy wiggy wiggy........🐽
Holgateoldskool
Re: Boro Babe
Died in the race unfortunately
38red
Re: Boro Babe
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:54:53 PM
Died in the race unfortunately
Should soon see Gordon Elliot sat on it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Boro Babe
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:58:40 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:54:53 PM
Died in the race unfortunately
Should soon see Gordon Elliot sat on it.
