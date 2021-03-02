Welcome,
March 02, 2021, 01:08:35 PM
Boro Babe
Topic: Boro Babe
lifelongfaninexile
Boro Babe
Today
at 10:04:40 AM »
NOT !!!! a tip, just a heads up Boro Babe running at Leicester today.
I have had a tickle E/W.
Only one run over the big fences and looked promising.
Was never going to make it as a hurdler.
clag01
Re: Boro Babe
Today
at 12:46:31 PM »
Put a few on today. Had a fiver left so put it on Boro Babe. See how it goes.
