March 02, 2021, 04:20:02 PM
Author Topic: The Smilies on this board.  (Read 182 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
« on: Today at 09:31:59 AM »
Don't work on my phone.

Any suggestions ?

It's top of the range before anyone asks.

And it's silver and weighs 1.7 grams.
Only 1 owner.
And yes it  was made in the far east.
John Theone

« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:27:09 AM »
You have to be in the clique to use them Carl

Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:36 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:27:09 AM


Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:

Can I ask his siamese twin, guy guy instead ?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:53:50 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:37:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:27:09 AM


Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:

Can I ask his siamese twin, guy guy instead ?

There was a former poster who used to accuse Clem and Guy Guy of being the same person  mick

Can't be him though - he has his own board now
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:40 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:53:50 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:37:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:27:09 AM


Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:

Can I ask his siamese twin, guy guy instead ?

There was a former poster who used to accuse Clem and Guy Guy of being the same person  mick

Can't be him though - he has his own board now

Let's get this right.

I know nothing about any other board, apart from this, Fmttm and one Boro, who's layout and format is awful.

I said saimese twin as they both post the most stupid ridiculous photos.

Surely 2 people can't be as loopy?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:16:38 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 11:14:40 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:53:50 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:37:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:27:09 AM


Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:

Can I ask his siamese twin, guy guy instead ?

There was a former poster who used to accuse Clem and Guy Guy of being the same person  mick

Can't be him though - he has his own board now

Let's get this right.

I know nothing about any other board, apart from this, Fmttm and one Boro, who's layout and format is awful.

I said saimese twin as they both post the most stupid ridiculous photos.

Surely 2 people can't be as loopy?

I trust yer Hutchylad. You will have to forgive everyone's suspicion. This board has had a host of troublesome rapscallions who get banned but then return under dormant or new accounts pretending to be all wholesome and new before reverting to type.

As for your phone there are a few on here who have issues with the smileys. Nobody really has an answer to why, its just a tech thing you have to live with. Sometimes though they just start working again
Minge
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:41:15 PM »
Take it out of the case
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:41:15 PM
Take it out of the case

Every messageboard needs one smart arse.

Seems like this one, has far too many.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:52:12 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:16:38 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 11:14:40 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:53:50 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:37:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:27:09 AM


Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:

Can I ask his siamese twin, guy guy instead ?

There was a former poster who used to accuse Clem and Guy Guy of being the same person  mick

Can't be him though - he has his own board now

Let's get this right.

I know nothing about any other board, apart from this, Fmttm and one Boro, who's layout and format is awful.

I said saimese twin as they both post the most stupid ridiculous photos.

Surely 2 people can't be as loopy?

I trust yer Hutchylad. You will have to forgive everyone's suspicion. This board has had a host of troublesome rapscallions who get banned but then return under dormant or new accounts pretending to be all wholesome and new before reverting to type.

As for your phone there are a few on here who have issues with the smileys. Nobody really has an answer to why, its just a tech thing you have to live with. Sometimes though they just start working again

Cheers fella, I will check my settings.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:05:32 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:27:09 AM
You have to be in the clique to use them Carl

Then you need to ask Clem's permission

 :like:
