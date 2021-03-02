HuTcHyBoRo

The Smilies on this board. Don't work on my phone.



Any suggestions ?



It's top of the range before anyone asks.



And it's silver and weighs 1.7 grams.

Only 1 owner.

And yes it was made in the far east.