March 02, 2021, 09:39:14 AM
The Smilies on this board.
Topic: The Smilies on this board. (Read 10 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 59
The Smilies on this board.
«
on:
Today
at 09:31:59 AM »
Don't work on my phone.
Any suggestions ?
It's top of the range before anyone asks.
And it's silver and weighs 1.7 grams.
Only 1 owner.
And yes it was made in the far east.
Logged
