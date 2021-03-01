Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2021, 06:14:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Just spoke to Steve  (Read 1051 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 190


View Profile WWW
« on: March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM »
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 693


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 01, 2021, 10:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.

I just spoke with Steve and nearly almost some of us said you smell like racoon fingers
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 190


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: March 01, 2021, 10:47:21 PM »
Eastern Racoon or Barbados raccoon?
Logged
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 522


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 865


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 01, 2021, 11:15:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST


 :like:

Kenna causing trouble  :duh:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 685


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 01, 2021, 11:16:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 01, 2021, 11:15:27 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST


 :like:

Kenna causing trouble  :duh:

Has shithouse ken got loads of time on his hands?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 398



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 01, 2021, 11:57:28 PM »
It depends what his master has told him to do
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST


Is that gripe aimed at me ?

From what I seen, you never actually covered yourself in glory.

In that yusuf thread.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 347



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM »
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 113



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:45:24 PM »
All new posters have been communicated with personally and been checked out properly.

There are no duplicate accounts and no trolls in disguise at all on here.

Please stop the paranoia about new accounts. I'm fed up of new posters being chased away after a couple of days. It has to stop. 

Sort it.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 559


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:05:47 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
It's not as funny as it used to be when everyone was going at it, a bit boring really, the new board is the same. It's like going from the holgate to an executive box,more refined but not as exciting.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 113



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:52:07 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:05:47 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
It's not as funny as it used to be when everyone was going at it, a bit boring really, the new board is the same. It's like going from the holgate to an executive box,more refined but not as exciting.

Of course it is right now - we're going through major changes and it will take a little time to rebuild, but once we have done that, the Board will be really exciting again.

The future is very bright indeed!

 :mido:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 418

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:43:21 AM »
Hope your right
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 559


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:49:07 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:52:07 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:05:47 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
It's not as funny as it used to be when everyone was going at it, a bit boring really, the new board is the same. It's like going from the holgate to an executive box,more refined but not as exciting.

Of course it is right now - we're going through major changes and it will take a little time to rebuild, but once we have done that, the Board will be really exciting again.

The future is very bright indeed!

 :mido:
Two things made this board, mad posters and your libiterian outlook towards censorship. 
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:21:54 AM »
Hes no Stalin
Logged
thicko
***
Online Online

Posts: 153

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:28:11 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:21:54 AM
Hes no Stalin



  monkey BLM
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:30:27 AM »
 :basil:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:48:58 AM »
Quote from: thicko on Today at 10:28:11 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:21:54 AM
Hes no Stalin



  monkey BLM

Who is that ?

I'm a big lad, but wouldn't want to meet him in a dark alley.
Logged
John Theone

Offline Offline

Posts: 48


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:28:55 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:48:58 AM
Quote from: thicko on Today at 10:28:11 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:21:54 AM
Hes no Stalin



  monkey BLM

Who is that ?

I'm a big lad, but wouldn't want to meet him in a dark alley.

You need to send him a Message and ask

Questions! questions!

 :pd:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:03:43 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:28:55 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:48:58 AM
Quote from: thicko on Today at 10:28:11 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:21:54 AM
Hes no Stalin



  monkey BLM

Who is that ?

I'm a big lad, but wouldn't want to meet him in a dark alley.

You need to send him a Message and ask

Questions! questions!

 :pd:

Who's him ?

Your carer must have his hands full.
Logged
John Theone

Offline Offline

Posts: 48


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:11:03 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 01:03:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:28:55 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 10:48:58 AM
Quote from: thicko on Today at 10:28:11 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:21:54 AM
Hes no Stalin



  monkey BLM

Who is that ?

I'm a big lad, but wouldn't want to meet him in a dark alley.

You need to send him a Message and ask

Questions! questions!

 :pd:

Who's him ?

Your carer must have his hands full.

Fat Carl - it wasn't good the first time

Stop showing yourself up so soon in your COB career or you'll be stuck with an 'un-original' rep for the rest of it.

Although as it will only be another week before a flounce you're maybe right not to worry too much

Now get back to your Savonius Turbines

 monkey
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:16:48 PM »
Who said I was fat ?

Just because I'm 18 stone doesn't mean I'm fat, might have something to do with being 6ft 5''  as well.

You are a very poor man's Mr pullen by the way.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:37:01 PM »
Are you buckled, do you live in a big house in a village, can afford to take early retirement and wear expensive clothing and watches?
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 685


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:44:47 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 04:16:48 PM
Who said I was fat ?

Just because I'm 18 stone doesn't mean I'm fat, might have something to do with being 6ft 5''  as well.

You are a very poor man's Mr pullen by the way.

 

 :dftt:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:47:29 PM »
You havent met any of them.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 693


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:07:14 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 04:54:51 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:47:29 PM
You havent met any of them.

How do you know ?

What if I told you, you're 2 front teeth we're bigger than Shergars ?

Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 685


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:09:30 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 04:54:51 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:47:29 PM
You havent met any of them.

How do you know ?

What if I told you, you're 2 front teeth we're bigger than Shergars ?


I remember another poster struggling with your and youre.

 :dftt:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:10:39 PM »

Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:12:28 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 04:54:51 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:47:29 PM
You havent met any of them.

How do you know ?

What if I told you, you're 2 front teeth we're bigger than Shergars ?

Then youd be wrong
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM »
This is the quickest melt down yet. The mask slipped in three days tops monkey

Never mind we have Steves assurance this ones a newbie.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 559


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:19:16 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:37:01 PM
Are you buckled, do you live in a big house in a village, can afford to take early retirement and wear expensive clothing and watches?

It's not Arry', he'd have broke cover before now and offered someone a roll around down the avenue of trees.💪😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 685


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:19:36 PM »
Flounce on the way
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:21:19 PM »
Could be a COB record.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 693


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:23:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:16:46 PM
This is the quickest melt down yet. The mask slipped in three days tops monkey

Never mind we have Steves assurance this ones a newbie.

The mask didn't survive his first thread. But Steve interrogated him so it's ok.
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:25:39 PM »
Meltdowns, masks?

Do you often talk amongst each other ?

Strange speak, still trying to make head and tail of it all.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:27:11 PM »
Madness. I dont understand why anyone would care enough.
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 685


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:28:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:27:11 PM
Madness. I dont understand why anyone would care enough.

Must have loads of time on his hands and full of bitterness and resentment

 :dftt:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:31:53 PM »
What are you wittering on about fella?
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:31:53 PM
What are you wittering on about fella?

You where the one talking about houses and watches and I'm wittering?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:37:03 PM »
Whats that got to do with teeth
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 693


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:38:32 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 05:34:28 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:31:53 PM
What are you wittering on about fella?

You where the one talking about houses and watches and I'm wittering?

Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 559


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:39:41 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 05:38:32 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 05:34:28 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:31:53 PM
What are you wittering on about fella?

You where the one talking about houses and watches and I'm wittering?


You say it best, when you say nothing at all.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:43:32 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:28:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:27:11 PM
Madness. I dont understand why anyone would care enough.

Must have loads of time on his hands and full of bitterness and resentment

 :dftt:



Hes deleting silly posts now, it looked like I answered you :basil:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:46:45 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:43:32 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:28:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:27:11 PM
Madness. I dont understand why anyone would care enough.

Must have loads of time on his hands and full of bitterness and resentment

 :dftt:



Hes deleting silly posts now, it looked like I answered you :basil:

Probably talking to yourself again.

Gibberish.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:49:40 PM »
So you didnt delete it then, ok :pd:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:51:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:49:40 PM
So you didnt delete it then, ok :pd:

Delete what ?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 394


View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:52:25 PM »
 
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 685


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:52:57 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:09:30 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 04:54:51 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:47:29 PM
You havent met any of them.

How do you know ?

What if I told you, you're 2 front teeth we're bigger than Shergars ?


I remember another poster struggling with your and youre.

 :dftt:



You deleted this one

Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:58:07 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:52:25 PM




Have a bigger one back.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 