March 03, 2021, 09:03:13 AM
Author Topic: Just spoke to Steve  (Read 644 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 190


« on: March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM »
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
Tory Cunt
Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: March 01, 2021, 10:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.

I just spoke with Steve and nearly almost some of us said you smell like racoon fingers
Ben G
Posts: 4 190


« Reply #2 on: March 01, 2021, 10:47:21 PM »
Eastern Racoon or Barbados raccoon?
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
Posts: 11 522


« Reply #3 on: March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST
El Capitan
Posts: 44 854


« Reply #4 on: March 01, 2021, 11:15:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST


 :like:

Kenna causing trouble  :duh:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Posts: 1 676


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #5 on: March 01, 2021, 11:16:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 01, 2021, 11:15:27 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST


 :like:

Kenna causing trouble  :duh:

Has shithouse ken got loads of time on his hands?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 397



« Reply #6 on: March 01, 2021, 11:57:28 PM »
It depends what his master has told him to do
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 75


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on March 01, 2021, 11:13:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 01, 2021, 10:30:26 PM
We've formed an action plan for this place.


Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.
THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING
A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST


Is that gripe aimed at me ?

From what I seen, you never actually covered yourself in glory.

In that yusuf thread.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 347



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM »
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 113



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:45:24 PM »
All new posters have been communicated with personally and been checked out properly.

There are no duplicate accounts and no trolls in disguise at all on here.

Please stop the paranoia about new accounts. I'm fed up of new posters being chased away after a couple of days. It has to stop. 

Sort it.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 539


The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:05:47 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
It's not as funny as it used to be when everyone was going at it, a bit boring really, the new board is the same. It's like going from the holgate to an executive box,more refined but not as exciting.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 113



« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:52:07 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:05:47 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM
The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that! :stairlift:
It's not as funny as it used to be when everyone was going at it, a bit boring really, the new board is the same. It's like going from the holgate to an executive box,more refined but not as exciting.

Of course it is right now - we're going through major changes and it will take a little time to rebuild, but once we have done that, the Board will be really exciting again.

The future is very bright indeed!

 :mido:
Minge
Posts: 10 414

Superstar


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:43:21 AM »
Hope your right
