The board is fixed. It's quieter, but more sedate and civilised. I'm getting old now so quite like it like that!
It's not as funny as it used to be when everyone was going at it, a bit boring really, the new board is the same. It's like going from the holgate to an executive box,more refined but not as exciting.
Of course it is right now - we're going through major changes and it will take a little time to rebuild, but once we have done that, the Board will be really exciting again.
The future is very bright indeed!