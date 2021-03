HuTcHyBoRo

Offline



Posts: 63





Posts: 63

Re: Just spoke to Steve « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:10 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:01 PM Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:30:26 PM We've formed an action plan for this place.





Sadly the gay porn swap shop isn't a goer.

THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERING

A COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST

THERE ARE STILL A FEW POSTERS THAT NEED MONITERINGA COUPLE HAVE TURNED UP IN THE LAST FEW DAYS I DONT TRUST



Is that gripe aimed at me ?



From what I seen, you never actually covered yourself in glory.



In that yusuf thread. Is that gripe aimed at me ?From what I seen, you never actually covered yourself in glory.In that yusuf thread.