Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 127





Posts: 127 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #2 on: March 01, 2021, 06:09:06 PM » Just been a complete and utter anti brexiteering tit. Anyone that voted for brexit are ignorant, thick etc etc...he must be giving Rob a reach around to get away with some of the vitroil he spouts on there. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 717







Posts: 15 717 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #4 on: March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM »



In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.



They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.







I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 757





Posts: 2 757 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #7 on: March 01, 2021, 06:32:33 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM



In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.



They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.









I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense. Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 544





The ace face.





Posts: 24 544The ace face. Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #9 on: March 01, 2021, 06:35:42 PM » Quote from: kippers on March 01, 2021, 06:32:33 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM



In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.



They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.









I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense.

Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense. It always "liberal" people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 936





Posts: 936 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #19 on: March 01, 2021, 09:33:38 PM » Ahhh,I'm but a simple man with simple needs,if I don't agree with you.......I won't vote for you.



If you don't allow me to vote,well,that's simple



I'll just fucking shoot ya.



That's how it should be..........that's Rock n' roll mister 🐧🐾 Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 397







Posts: 16 397 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 PM »



Anyway, YEARS after he left, Smalltown still winds people up. No one believed he was getting a Tesla. When he got one Teslas were suddenly shit Fucks sakeAnyway, YEARS after he left, Smalltown still winds people up. No one believed he was getting a Tesla. When he got one Teslas were suddenly shit Logged

SuperBok

Offline



Posts: 820







Posts: 820 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 PM » sorry to hitch hike thread - tried to post new topic but got denied sayng "hacking attempt" - will only let me reply - any ideas? Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 859





Posts: 44 859 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM » What did he get wrong?



You said its always liberals that want to silence any opposite views to their own.











Bob simply pointed that Stalin and co werent exactly liberal. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 544





The ace face.





Posts: 24 544The ace face. Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM What did he get wrong?



You said its always liberals that want to silence any opposite views to their own.











Bob simply pointed that Stalin and co werent exactly liberal.

[/quote

They never espoused free speech like liberals do whilst wanting contrary viewpoints to be banned either. Even Bob understood my point but his own counterpoint was not relevant, as I pointed out to him. The Very essence of liberal means you tolrate views you don't agree with, if you don't give a fuck why comment, that is a contradictory statement to your actions. Hope this helps. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 544





The ace face.





Posts: 24 544The ace face. Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM





Gulag wasnt a free holiday you know

Stalin didnt ban contrary viewpoints?? Riiiiiiiiiight.Gulag wasnt a free holiday you know Stalin wasn't a liberal you're not very bright or you'd have read where I posted he was an authoritarian and lead a totalitarian regime, as did Hitler, polpot , and chairman Mao who were the same as Stalin. I wonder how many liberal radicals realised the irony of quoting Mao who was a totalitarian dictator. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 717







Posts: 15 717 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #40 on: Today at 12:10:05 AM »



Please get that into yer great big thick head.



OI BUMCAT! Stalin was not a liberal.Please get that into yer great big thick head. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 859





Posts: 44 859 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #43 on: Today at 12:40:44 AM » So is it ALWAYS liberal people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own, or is it in fact dictators too?







We all know the point you were attempting to make, but you worded it incorrectly. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 544





The ace face.





Posts: 24 544The ace face. Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #44 on: Today at 12:52:17 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:40:44 AM So is it ALWAYS liberal people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own, or is it in fact dictators too?







We all know the point you were attempting to make, but you worded it incorrectly.

But you couldn't give a fuck so what's it to you. But you couldn't give a fuck so what's it to you. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 859





Posts: 44 859 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #45 on: Today at 12:55:51 AM »





I see it as a social responsibility. Liberal values you see Well if I let this one instance of bollocks from you slide, where on earth would it endI see it as a social responsibility. Liberal values you see Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.