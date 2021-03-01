|
Jimmy Cooper
|
I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.
In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.
They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.
Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense.
It always "liberal" people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own.
HuTcHyBoRo
|
Which new board are you referring to?
The one Nicholls started up.
Do you know something I don't ?
HuTcHyBoRo
|
I probably know a lot you dont.
Carry on.
What is all this with the troll thingy.
Think you might need to have a little rest from here fella.
King of the North
|
I probably know a lot you dont.
Carry on.
What is all this with the troll thingy.
Think you might need to have a little rest from here fella.
Yeah, I need a rest. From the poster that only joined two days ago and already has 50+ posts.
You are trying to hard fella.
HuTcHyBoRo
|
I probably know a lot you dont.
Carry on.
What is all this with the troll thingy.
Think you might need to have a little rest from here fella.
Yeah, I need a rest. From the poster that only joined two days ago and already has 50+ posts.
You are trying to hard fella.
Msybe I should be a troll and only post now and then.
Instead of having something constructive to say.
HuTcHyBoRo
|
Maybe. Let us know how you get on.
What do you suggest.
Pigeon post, or the Pony express ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
I know what you mean, but not always. Can't see Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot or General Pinochet being popped into the 'Liberal' box
Jimmy Cooper
|
Thats because they were authoritarian and totalitarian not liberal, the irony is some liberals are actually are more facist in their fixed beliefs.👀
Jimmy Cooper
|
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said
It means Bob missed the point, or in old money, he's talking shite.😄
Or it means that you missed that it was a joke FFS
Nah,you were making a point not a joke.👈
El Capitan
|
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said
It means Bob missed the point, or in old money, he's talking shite.😄
Or it means that you missed that it was a joke FFS
Nah,you were making a point not a joke.👈
And a valid one
Jimmy Cooper
|
YES, THAT WAS BOBS POINT.
Stalin didnt ban contrary viewpoints?? Riiiiiiiiiight.
Gulag wasnt a free holiday you know
Stalin wasn't a liberal
Jeeeeeeeeeesus, man
Once again I'll explain, liberals are meant to tolerate other viewpoints but the modern liberal doesn't, Bob made the point dictators don't, but they're not liberals so his point was not relevant.Are you being deliberately obtuse or are you just not very bright.
