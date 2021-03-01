Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2021, 12:01:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: That SmallTown geezer over yonder  (Read 813 times)
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 127


View Profile
« on: March 01, 2021, 05:41:36 PM »
What a complete and utter narrow minded fucking horrible piece of shite.

 :wanker:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 714



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 01, 2021, 06:01:51 PM »
What has he done now?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 127


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 01, 2021, 06:09:06 PM »
Just been a complete and utter anti brexiteering tit. Anyone that voted for brexit are ignorant, thick etc etc...he must be giving Rob a reach around to get away with some of the vitroil he spouts on there.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 525


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 01, 2021, 06:09:15 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on March 01, 2021, 05:41:36 PM
What a complete and utter narrow minded fucking horrible piece of shite.

 :wanker:
I AGREE WITH EVERTHING YER SAID BUT YOU FORGOT TO MENTION HE'S A BULLSHITTING CUNT ALSO  :wanker:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 714



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM »
I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.

In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.

They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 74


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 01, 2021, 06:23:19 PM »
One of the reasons I left Fmttm.

When the new board started.

Can't abide the bloke.
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 676


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 01, 2021, 06:32:04 PM »
Which new board are you referring to?

 mcl
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 757


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 01, 2021, 06:32:33 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM
I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.

In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.

They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

 rava



Saw that 😀.    Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech.  All very fucking intense.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 757


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 01, 2021, 06:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on March 01, 2021, 05:41:36 PM
What a complete and utter narrow minded fucking horrible piece of shite.

 :wanker:

He's just trying to fit in.
Ambitions to be a boreme elite, but they will eventually chase him.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 01, 2021, 06:35:42 PM »
Quote from: kippers on March 01, 2021, 06:32:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM
I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.

In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.

They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

 rava



Saw that 😀.    Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech.  All very fucking intense.
It always "liberal"  people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 74


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 01, 2021, 06:37:57 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:32:04 PM
Which new board are you referring to?

 mcl



The one Nicholls started up.

Do you know something I don't ?
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 676


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 01, 2021, 06:41:12 PM »
I probably know a lot you dont.



Carry on.

 :dftt:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 74


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 01, 2021, 06:47:42 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:41:12 PM
I probably know a lot you dont.



Carry on.

 :dftt:



What is all this with the troll thingy.

Think you might need to have a little rest from here fella.
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 676


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 01, 2021, 06:51:31 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on March 01, 2021, 06:47:42 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:41:12 PM
I probably know a lot you dont.



Carry on.

 :dftt:



What is all this with the troll thingy.

Think you might need to have a little rest from here fella.

Yeah, I need a rest. From the poster that only joined two days ago and already has 50+ posts.

You are trying to hard fella.

 :dftt:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 74


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 01, 2021, 06:54:54 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:51:31 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on March 01, 2021, 06:47:42 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:41:12 PM
I probably know a lot you dont.



Carry on.

 :dftt:



What is all this with the troll thingy.

Think you might need to have a little rest from here fella.

Yeah, I need a rest. From the poster that only joined two days ago and already has 50+ posts.

You are trying to hard fella.

 :dftt:



Msybe I should be a troll and only post now and then.

Instead of having something constructive  to say.
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 676


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 01, 2021, 06:56:25 PM »
Maybe. Let us know how you get on.

 :dftt:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 74


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 01, 2021, 07:04:18 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:56:25 PM
Maybe. Let us know how you get on.

 :dftt:



What do you suggest.

Pigeon post, or the Pony express ?
Logged
John Theone

Online Online

Posts: 38


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 01, 2021, 07:35:26 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 01, 2021, 06:56:25 PM
Maybe. Let us know how you get on.

 :dftt:



 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 396



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 01, 2021, 09:13:22 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 01, 2021, 06:35:42 PM
Quote from: kippers on March 01, 2021, 06:32:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM
I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.

In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.

They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

 rava



Saw that 😀.    Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech.  All very fucking intense.
It always "liberal"  people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own.

I know what you mean, but not always. Can't see Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot or General Pinochet being popped into the 'Liberal' box
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 01, 2021, 09:33:38 PM »
Ahhh,I'm but a simple man with simple needs,if I don't agree with you.......I won't vote for you.

If you don't allow me to vote,well,that's simple

I'll just fucking shoot ya.

That's how it should be..........that's Rock n' roll mister 🐧🐾
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: March 01, 2021, 09:47:49 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 01, 2021, 09:13:22 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 01, 2021, 06:35:42 PM
Quote from: kippers on March 01, 2021, 06:32:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 01, 2021, 06:18:49 PM
I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.

In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.

They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.

 rava



Saw that 😀.    Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech.  All very fucking intense.
It always "liberal"  people banging on about freedom of speech that want to silence any opposite views to their own.

I know what you mean, but not always. Can't see Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot or General Pinochet being popped into the 'Liberal' box
Thats because they were authoritarian and totalitarian not liberal, the irony is some liberals are actually are more facist in their fixed beliefs.👀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 412

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:46:06 PM »
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said  :nige:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 74


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:57:05 PM »
He thinks he has his feet under the table on Fmttm.

But really 90% on there, cannot abide him.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 889


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:59:56 PM »
I wonder if Smalltown and Muttley are one and the same. They are both rabid wokist  Remainiscs.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:09:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:46:06 PM
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said  :nige:
It means Bob missed the point, or in old money, he's talking shite.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 396



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:15:48 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:09:39 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:46:06 PM
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said  :nige:
It means Bob missed the point, or in old money, he's talking shite.😄

Or it means that you missed that it was a joke FFS
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 853


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:22:34 PM »
 lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 239


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:44:18 PM »
Didn't he get caught out telling Porkies in here ? 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:15:48 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:09:39 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:46:06 PM
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said  :nige:
It means Bob missed the point, or in old money, he's talking shite.😄

Or it means that you missed that it was a joke FFS
Nah,you were making a point not a joke.👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 396



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 PM »
Fucks sake  souey

Anyway, YEARS after he left, Smalltown still winds people up. No one believed he was getting a Tesla. When he got one Teslas were suddenly shit  cry
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 853


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:11:27 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:15:48 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:09:39 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:46:06 PM
Im so glad I have no idea about that shite you just said  :nige:
It means Bob missed the point, or in old money, he's talking shite.😄

Or it means that you missed that it was a joke FFS
Nah,you were making a point not a joke.👈


And a valid one  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SuperBok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 820



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 PM »
sorry to hitch hike thread - tried to post new topic but got denied sayng "hacking attempt" - will only let me reply - any ideas?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:36 PM
Fucks sake  souey

Anyway, YEARS after he left, Smalltown still winds people up. No one believed he was getting a Tesla. When he got one Teslas were suddenly shit  cry
Not my fault you got it wrong, don't worry though, Matty's on your side.🐱
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 853


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM »
What did he get wrong?

You said its always liberals that want to silence any opposite views to their own.





Bob simply pointed that Stalin and co werent exactly liberal.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 853


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 PM »
Not that I really give a fuck 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 525


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:36 PM
Fucks sake  souey

Anyway, YEARS after he left, Smalltown still winds people up. No one believed he was getting a Tesla. When he got one Teslas were suddenly shit  cry
DID HE REALLY GET ONE DID HE POST A PICTURE WITH IT 
WAS HIS BARCELONA SEASON TICKET INSIDE ON THE SEAT 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM
What did he get wrong?

You said its always liberals that want to silence any opposite views to their own.





Bob simply pointed that Stalin and co werent exactly liberal.
[/quote
They never espoused free speech like liberals do whilst wanting contrary viewpoints to be banned either. Even Bob understood my point but his own counterpoint was not relevant, as I pointed out to him. The Very essence of liberal means you tolrate views you don't agree with, if you don't give a fuck why comment, that is a contradictory statement to your actions. Hope this helps.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 853


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM »
Stalin didnt ban contrary viewpoints?? Riiiiiiiiiight.


Gulag wasnt a free holiday you know  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 535


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM
Stalin didnt ban contrary viewpoints?? Riiiiiiiiiight.


Gulag wasnt a free holiday you know  :nige:
Stalin wasn't a liberal you're not very bright or you'd have read  where I  posted  he was an authoritarian and lead a totalitarian regime, as did Hitler, polpot , and chairman Mao  who were the same as Stalin. I wonder how many liberal radicals realised  the irony of quoting Mao who was a totalitarian dictator.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 853


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:43:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM
Stalin didnt ban contrary viewpoints?? Riiiiiiiiiight.


Gulag wasnt a free holiday you know  :nige:
Stalin wasn't a liberal




YES, THAT WAS BOBS POINT.




Jeeeeeeeeeesus, man  souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 