Uncle Marbles

Posts: 123 That SmallTown geezer over yonder « on: Today at 05:41:36 PM »



What a complete and utter narrow minded fucking horrible piece of shite. Logged

Uncle Marbles

Posts: 123 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:09:06 PM » Just been a complete and utter anti brexiteering tit. Anyone that voted for brexit are ignorant, thick etc etc...he must be giving Rob a reach around to get away with some of the vitroil he spouts on there. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 702 Re: That SmallTown geezer over yonder « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:18:49 PM »



In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.



They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks.







I saw some twat over there squawking about how there must be COBers present because of some of the concerning views on threads over the weekend.In short, this means that some people gave reasonable counter points to the usual monotone woke claptrap in their beloved cuck echo chamber.They are so used to just hearing the same regurgitated unthinking view points they can't handle any alternative POV and immediately screech about right wing extremism - which is utter utter bollocks. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

kippers

Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense. Saw that 😀. Then a fucktard called Boromart starts ranting about Nazis and freedom of speech. All very fucking intense. Logged