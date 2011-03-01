Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I imagine  (Read 164 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 392



« on: Yesterday at 05:31:08 PM »
the new people are old people or simple wind-ups
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 704



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:32:26 PM »
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 888


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 PM »
Wow you don't say!
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 57


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:38:14 PM »
Maggie's den.

Number 10.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 392



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:05:01 PM »
Its dull
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 477


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 PM »
I reckon at least one of the 2 doesn't want to upset their mates over at RR 
Logged
John Theone

Posts: 37


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:57:42 PM »
Not me - I have no mates

 lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 392



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:09:42 PM »
I mean, fuck's sake. I joined this stuff when it was on the BBC site, then onto here as soon as it was formed

COB goes through periods of being obsessed with FMTTM, and it is still mentioned fairly often, but in a bearable amount now. I think this place took the recent Exodus, Movement of the People very well indeed and there are only glancing references to the new board, having a wee tickle of the folk who decamped, whom we all know will continue to read this place.

It would be nice to get new members but there seems to be no way of telling who the fuck anyone is, so any addition is simply treated as a fifth columnist, maybe just trying to stir the pot and claiming ignorance of stairlift, the Avenue of Trees etc

Oh well, each to their own 
Logged
John Theone

Posts: 37


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:13:08 AM »
 :stairlift:
Logged
