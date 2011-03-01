Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 392







Posts: 16 392 Re: I imagine « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:09:42 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:07:28 PM

I reckon at least one of the 2 doesn't want to upset their mates over at RR

I mean, fuck's sake. I joined this stuff when it was on the BBC site, then onto here as soon as it was formed



COB goes through periods of being obsessed with FMTTM, and it is still mentioned fairly often, but in a bearable amount now. I think this place took the recent Exodus, Movement of the People very well indeed and there are only glancing references to the new board, having a wee tickle of the folk who decamped, whom we all know will continue to read this place.



It would be nice to get new members but there seems to be no way of telling who the fuck anyone is, so any addition is simply treated as a fifth columnist, maybe just trying to stir the pot and claiming ignorance of stairlift, the Avenue of Trees etc



Oh well, each to their own I mean, fuck's sake. I joined this stuff when it was on the BBC site, then onto here as soon as it was formedCOB goes through periods of being obsessed with FMTTM, and it is still mentioned fairly often, but in a bearable amount now. I think this place took the recent Exodus, Movement of the People very well indeed and there are only glancing references to the new board, having a wee tickle of the folk who decamped, whom we all know will continue to read this place.It would be nice to get new members but there seems to be no way of telling who the fuck anyone is, so any addition is simply treated as a fifth columnist, maybe just trying to stir the pot and claiming ignorance of stairlift, the Avenue of Trees etcOh well, each to their own Logged