... some of the strictest covid border controls in the world Cheeky, cheeky barefaced bastard. Brazen

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

... some of the strictest covid border controls in the world Cheeky, cheeky barefaced bastard. Brazen

Israel asking you to were a electronic tag on passengers returning to Israel to isolate