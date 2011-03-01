Welcome,
Johnsons claim of
Author
Topic: Johnsons claim of (Read 255 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 391
Johnsons claim of
«
on:
Today
at 05:26:23 PM »
... some of the strictest covid border controls in the world
Cheeky, cheeky barefaced bastard. Brazen
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 110
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:32:43 PM »
Lying fat cunt
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 838
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:46:19 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 704
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:47:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt
A bit harsh on Bob.
A bit.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 34
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:38:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:26:23 PM
... some of the strictest covid border controls in the world
Cheeky, cheeky barefaced bastard. Brazen
Good isn't he...
Logged
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 226
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:18:57 PM »
Israel asking you to were a electronic tag on passengers returning to Israel to isolate
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 165
Infant Herpes
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:37:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt
I think, that on reflection, you should reconsider this post. Boris Johnson is Prime minister and calling him a "Lying fat cunt" is totally unacceptable, when he is, in fact, a fat lying cunt.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 391
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:10:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:47:52 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt
A bit harsh on Bob.
A bit.
Shut it, yankee cunt
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 704
Re: Johnsons claim of
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:10:14 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:47:52 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt
A bit harsh on Bob.
A bit.
Shut it, yankee cunt
Make me bitch tits.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
