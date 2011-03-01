Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Johnsons claim of  (Read 255 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 05:26:23 PM »
... some of the strictest covid border controls in the world

Cheeky, cheeky barefaced bastard. Brazen
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:32:43 PM »
Lying fat cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:46:19 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt

 :basil:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:47:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt

A bit harsh on Bob.

A bit.
John Theone

« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:38:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:26:23 PM
... some of the strictest covid border controls in the world

Cheeky, cheeky barefaced bastard. Brazen

Good isn't he...

 :like:
Teamboro
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:18:57 PM »
Israel asking you to were a electronic tag on passengers returning to Israel to isolate
Ollyboro
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:37:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt

I think, that on reflection, you should reconsider this post. Boris Johnson is Prime minister and calling him a "Lying fat cunt" is totally unacceptable, when he is, in fact, a fat lying cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:10:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:47:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt

A bit harsh on Bob.

A bit.

Shut it, yankee cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:10:14 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:47:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:32:43 PM
Lying fat cunt

A bit harsh on Bob.

A bit.

Shut it, yankee cunt

Make me bitch tits.

 
