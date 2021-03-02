Welcome,
March 02, 2021, 09:39:08 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just been told off a good friend.
Author
Topic: Just been told off a good friend. (Read 419 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 59
Just been told off a good friend.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:23:44 PM »
Bolasie might make the bench tomorrow night.
Be great to have him on the sidelines if needed to come on.
He has looked good in the games he has played up to now.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 37
Re: Just been told off a good friend.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:51 PM »
Think he could do one of these?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 675
Bugger.
Re: Just been told off a good friend.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:00 PM »
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 59
Re: Just been told off a good friend.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:32 PM »
Last time I looked.
I don't think them were allowed down the touchlines like.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 407
Superstar
Re: Just been told off a good friend.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:14:00 AM »
Cant be that good a friend if hes told you off .
Drop him and buy a new one
