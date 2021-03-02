Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2021, 09:39:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Just been told off a good friend.  (Read 419 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Online Online

Posts: 59


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:23:44 PM »
Bolasie might make the bench tomorrow night.

Be great to have him on the sidelines if needed to come on.


He has looked good in the games he has played up to now.
Logged
John Theone

Offline Offline

Posts: 37


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:51 PM »
Think he could do one of these?



 
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 675


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:23:44 PM
Bolasie might make the bench tomorrow night.

Be great to have him on the sidelines if needed to come on.


He has looked good in the games he has played up to now.

Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Online Online

Posts: 59


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:04:32 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 07:40:51 PM
Think he could do one of these?



 

Last time I looked.

I don't think them were allowed down the touchlines like.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 407

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:14:00 AM »
Cant be that good a friend if hes told you off .
Drop him and buy a new one  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 