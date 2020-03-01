Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Horse tip  (Read 317 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
« on: Today at 04:10:55 PM »
Ayr 16:10

Uncle Alastair.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:17:33 PM »
Based on what?
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:22:46 PM »
On a jockey sat on a saddle on a horse.


What do you want, the trainers blessing ?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:24:58 PM »
So you just picked a random horse? There must be a better reason why you put it up for people here.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:28:04 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:31:42 PM »
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:41:40 PM »
Do you know what a tip is ?

I don't need to go in to all the nitty gritty.

If you don't fancy it, give it a miss.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:46:56 PM »
So random then.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:51:00 PM »
No I've been wanking the jockey off all week for info.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:58:14 PM »
Well done Necky. Brilliant as always. Jesus wept.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:03:18 PM »
Why are you calling me necky ?

My real name is Carl.

Remember that please.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:05:48 PM »
Hey Necky, if you want to earn a fiver I've got a window cleaning job for you. You won't need any water or tools.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:06:25 PM »
There is only 4 horses in that race, and your tip is joint favourite

Good luck anyway

 :alf:
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:09:21 PM »
Yes one is a non runner.

What do you want blood ?
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:14:30 PM »
Now then Kenna me owld fruit  :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:19:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:14:30 PM
Now then Kenna me owld fruit  :ponce:

Who ?

Why are you talking like block 21?

Do you know him well ?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:21:05 PM »
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:27:51 PM »
3rd out of 4
 Might swerve you when looking for tips for Cheltenham
 lost
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:29:15 PM »
Oh well back to the drawing board.

You can't please everyone..
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:30:25 PM »
Alright for you to say

I lost 10 bags of fucking sand on the nag....thanks for the tip!!!!

 :unlike:
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:36:50 PM »
A bag of sand?

Lost me there chief.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:40:09 PM »
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:46:25 PM »
Is that the horse I've just put money on?

If it is, no wonder it never won.
John Theone

« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:42:14 PM »
Oi!

Thought i was blocky???

 
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:06:22 PM »
You certainly ain't Mr pullen.

That's for sure.
John Theone

« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:03:30 PM »
No fooling you then.....

 monkey
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:05:49 PM »
Im curious, does a losing tip please ANYone?
Notorious Teesside Hardman
