Re: Horse tip « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:24:58 PM » Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 04:22:46 PM Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 04:17:33 PM Based on what?



On a jockey sat on a saddle on a horse.





What do you want, the trainers blessing ?

On a jockey sat on a saddle on a horse.What do you want, the trainers blessing ?

So you just picked a random horse? There must be a better reason why you put it up for people here. So you just picked a random horse? There must be a better reason why you put it up for people here.