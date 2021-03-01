Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fanny Flasher in court
Author
Topic: Fanny Flasher in court
John Theone
Fanny Flasher in court
«
on:
March 01, 2021, 02:29:28 PM
Would you?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/woman-facing-court-after-allegedly-19930573
Holgateoldskool
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #1 on:
March 01, 2021, 02:30:27 PM
Absolutely - not!
Itchy_ring
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #2 on:
March 01, 2021, 02:31:44 PM
Definitely not a buck
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #3 on:
March 01, 2021, 02:36:49 PM
Fanny Flasher.
Sounds like a name from a carry on film
John Theone
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #4 on:
March 01, 2021, 02:40:29 PM
Sounds like today is sex-case day at court?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/suspended-prison-officer-denies-having-19937398
Itchy_ring
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #5 on:
March 01, 2021, 02:48:40 PM
And this one
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/offshore-worker-admits-breaching-sex-19907581
Nonce day
kippers
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #6 on:
March 01, 2021, 04:05:03 PM
Showed her fanny to a female 'victim'
Modern day crime.
Next it will be a bloke offended by seeing another man's cock while he's having a piss.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #7 on:
March 01, 2021, 04:19:45 PM
Mmm.
1) Fat cunt
2) Greasy hair
3) Dungarees
4) Female victim
Definitely a lesbian. Nowt like the ones I watch on the internet mind.
Itchy_ring
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #8 on:
March 01, 2021, 05:07:03 PM
Quote from: kippers on March 01, 2021, 04:05:03 PM
Showed her fanny to a female 'victim'
Modern day crime.
Next it will be a bloke offended by seeing another man's cock while he's having a piss.
If you're not offended these days you're a pussy. I like to make sure I'm offended at least 50% of my waking day
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #9 on:
March 01, 2021, 05:37:21 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 01, 2021, 05:07:03 PM
Quote from: kippers on March 01, 2021, 04:05:03 PM
Showed her fanny to a female 'victim'
Modern day crime.
Next it will be a bloke offended by seeing another man's cock while he's having a piss.
If you're not offended these days you're a pussy. I like to make sure I'm offended at least 50% of my wanking day
Minge
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #10 on:
March 01, 2021, 05:58:52 PM
I like that exhibitionist shit like 👍
Not her obviously , but cant beat a good fanny flash off the missus while away
Itchy_ring
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #11 on:
March 01, 2021, 06:05:30 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 01, 2021, 05:58:52 PM
I like that exhibitionist shit like 👍
Not her obviously , but cant beat a good fanny flash off the missus while away
Been lucky enough to be on the recieving end of some quality flashing over the years but also the odd bag of spanners
Minge
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #12 on:
March 01, 2021, 06:15:37 PM
Me and our lass were sat outside a bar in soho, swear to god this young lass inside who was sat at a table near the window had her gash out for all to see.
Was mint .
Never told out lass though, and we had a few more drinks
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #13 on:
March 01, 2021, 08:09:58 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 01, 2021, 05:58:52 PM
I like that exhibitionist shit like 👍
Not her obviously , but cant beat a good fanny flash off the missus while away
How far away can you see it from when you're away?
Holgateoldskool
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #14 on:
March 01, 2021, 08:43:04 PM
Years ago, I was in central London waiting outside a well known club for my wife leaving her Christmas do. A couple - old guy and much younger woman- walked past me. Just before they did, the young lady flashed and opened a fur coat to reveal her naked body! Very pleasant. Wished me a Merry Christmas- the lady then said she guessed it would have made my Christmas. In fairness she wasnt wrong!!!!
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 151
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #15 on:
March 01, 2021, 09:27:09 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 01, 2021, 08:43:04 PM
Years ago, I was in central London waiting outside a well known club for my wife leaving her Christmas do. A couple - old guy and much younger woman- walked past me. Just before they did, the young lady flashed and opened a fur coat to reveal her naked body! Very pleasant. Wished me a Merry Christmas- the lady then said she guessed it would have made my Christmas. In fairness she wasnt wrong!!!!
That might be somebodies Mam.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #16 on:
March 01, 2021, 10:31:22 PM
Genuinely I cannot see what your problem is. Told a true story did not disrespect anyone soo dont get your objection.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #17 on:
March 01, 2021, 10:54:19 PM
Quote from: The_Duffers_Ghost on March 01, 2021, 09:27:09 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 01, 2021, 08:43:04 PM
Years ago, I was in central London waiting outside a well known club for my wife leaving her Christmas do. A couple - old guy and much younger woman- walked past me. Just before they did, the young lady flashed and opened a fur coat to reveal her naked body! Very pleasant. Wished me a Merry Christmas- the lady then said she guessed it would have made my Christmas. In fairness she wasnt wrong!!!!
That might be somebodies Mam.
Or sister/daughter/auntie/nana./wife,cousin👀
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #18 on:
March 01, 2021, 11:04:39 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 01, 2021, 06:15:37 PM
Me and our lass were sat outside a bar in soho, swear to god this young lass inside who was sat at a table near the window had her gash out for all to see.
Was mint .
Never told out lass though, and we had a few more drinks
She might have just been wearing woolly knickers.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #19 on:
March 02, 2021, 12:01:12 AM
I remember the first gash I ever clapped my eyes on. I was about 4. It was a Saturday afternoon and my Dad stopped in South Bank to nip into a shop. He parked up down a street, just off Normandy Road. He'd barely been gone a minute when this 6/7 year old lass ran over dropped her knickers, crouched on a step about a yard away from me and started having a piss. I don't think she was aware that I was there. At least I fucking hope not. Thinking about it, it might not have been piss. She could have been on the game and merely firing some jizz out. I hope It wasn't my Dad's. Certainly didn't taste... etc.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #20 on:
March 02, 2021, 12:07:41 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 02, 2021, 12:01:12 AM
I remember the first gash I ever clapped my eyes on. I was about 4. It was a Saturday afternoon and my Dad stopped in South Bank to nip into a shop. He parked up down a street, just off Normandy Road. He'd barely been gone a minute when this 6/7 year old lass ran over dropped her knickers, crouched on a step about a yard away from me and started having a piss. I don't think she was aware that I was there. At least I fucking hope not. Thinking about it, it might not have been piss. She could have been on the game and merely firing some jizz out. I hope It wasn't my Dad's. Certainly didn't taste... etc.
monkeyman
Re: Fanny Flasher in court
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:22 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 02, 2021, 12:01:12 AM
I remember the first gash I ever clapped my eyes on. I was about 4. It was a Saturday afternoon and my Dad stopped in South Bank to nip into a shop. He parked up down a street, just off Normandy Road. He'd barely been gone a minute when this 6/7 year old lass ran over dropped her knickers, crouched on a step about a yard away from me and started having a piss. I don't think she was aware that I was there. At least I fucking hope not. Thinking about it, it might not have been piss. She could have been on the game and merely firing some jizz out. I hope It wasn't my Dad's. Certainly didn't taste... etc.
