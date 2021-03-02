Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2021
Topic: Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 02:27:07 PM
Well sort of, been found guilty of corruption and given 3 years, 2 of them suspended but seems he can do the year at home on a tag.

If the lovely Carla needs a night out I'll make myself available 
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:47:51 PM
Could Wee Jimmy Krankie be next?
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:55:07 PM
You've got to hope so, up to her neck in double dealing and lies by the look of it.  Imagine the state of it if it was one of her opponents being accused of the stuff she is, her wee head would have exploded by now.  :meltdown:
John Theone

Reply #3 on: Today at 12:17:02 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:47:51 PM
Could Wee Jimmy Krankie be next?

That would be fandabbydozy!
