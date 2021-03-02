Welcome,
March 02, 2021, 01:03:42 AM
Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed
Author
Topic: Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed (Read 153 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 477
Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed
Yesterday
at 02:27:07 PM »
Well sort of, been found guilty of corruption and given 3 years, 2 of them suspended but seems he can do the year at home on a tag.
If the lovely Carla needs a night out I'll make myself available
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 888
Re: Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed
Yesterday
at 02:47:51 PM »
Could Wee Jimmy Krankie be next?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 477
Re: Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed
Yesterday
at 02:55:07 PM »
You've got to hope so, up to her neck in double dealing and lies by the look of it. Imagine the state of it if it was one of her opponents being accused of the stuff she is, her wee head would have exploded by now.
John Theone
Posts: 37
Re: Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed
Today
at 12:17:02 AM »
Could Wee Jimmy Krankie be next?
That would be fandabbydozy!
