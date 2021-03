Itchy_ring

Tiger Roll's trainer pictured posing on a dead race horse smiling, what is the matter with the bloke, I love horse racing and am not stupid enough to think that there aren't some people involved who see no problems with abusing the animals but still shocking to see a top trainer not bothered about the death of a horse he is responsible for.