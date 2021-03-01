headset

Offline



Posts: 1 118





Posts: 1 118 Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:48:29 PM »





I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.



The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.



The was "creepy ken" but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place.... Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.The was "creepy ken"but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place.... Logged

HuTcHyBoRo

Online



Posts: 75





Posts: 75 Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:17:40 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:48:29 PM





I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.



The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.



The was "creepy ken" but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.The was "creepy ken"but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.



Are you out on day release ? I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.Are you out on day release ? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 118





Posts: 1 118 Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:23:50 PM » Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 06:17:40 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:48:29 PM





I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.



The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.



The was "creepy ken" but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.The was "creepy ken"but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.



Are you out on day release ?

I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.Are you out on day release ?

U don't really want to know if I was, to be honest.........had u been a long time lurker you would have got the chance to see it all play out........



I enjoyed it but many who are more sensible than me... thought the whole thing dragged the board down to gutter level and below..... U don't really want to know if I was, to be honest.........had u been a long time lurker you would have got the chance to see it all play out........I enjoyed it but many who are more sensible than me... thought the whole thing dragged the board down to gutter level and below..... Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 936





Posts: 936 Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 PM » Hedset....take no notice of can I TOucHYabROthER, he means no harm,in fact.......he's armless,so,can't really touch anything.



Did a tell y'all bout the time I was off me bongies and tried to climb that biggest pyramid on the Giza plateau carry on,well



that didn't go down to well with the local Garda.



Doesn't matter where ya go in the world the people toting machine guns always seem to have the shittest sense of humour



tbc..........🤔x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Offline



Posts: 11 681





Bugger.





Posts: 11 681Bugger. Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 PM » Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 08:05:22 PM Hedset....take no notice of can I TOucHYabROthER, he means no harm,in fact.......he's armless,so,can't really touch anything.



Did a tell y'all bout the time I was off me bongies and tried to climb that biggest pyramid on the Giza plateau carry on,well



that didn't go down to well with the local Garda.



Doesn't matter where ya go in the world the people toting machine guns always seem to have the shittest sense of humour



tbc..........🤔x



I know things got heated between us and we had to be separated by the guards.



But after reading this post man, I just love you brother. I know things got heated between us and we had to be separated by the guards.But after reading this post man, I just love you brother. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 522





Posts: 11 522 Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ? « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 PM »

BUT I AM THE MESSIAH TAKE IT OR FUCKING LEAVE IT I KNOW I HAVE UPSET A FEW POSTERS ON ERE LIKE WE ALL HAVE AT SOME TIMEBUT I AM THE MESSIAH TAKE IT OR FUCKING LEAVE IT Logged