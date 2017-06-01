headset

I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.



The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.



Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.

I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.

The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me.

The was "creepy ken" but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.



I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.

Are you out on day release ?

U don't really want to know if I was, to be honest.........had u been a long time lurker you would have got the chance to see it all play out........



U don't really want to know if I was, to be honest.........had u been a long time lurker you would have got the chance to see it all play out........

I enjoyed it but many who are more sensible than me... thought the whole thing dragged the board down to gutter level and below.....

Re: Who is the most respected poster on here ?

Hedset....take no notice of can I TOucHYabROthER, he means no harm,in fact.......he's armless,so,can't really touch anything.



Did a tell y'all bout the time I was off me bongies and tried to climb that biggest pyramid on the Giza plateau carry on,well



that didn't go down to well with the local Garda.



Doesn't matter where ya go in the world the people toting machine guns always seem to have the shittest sense of humour



tbc..........🤔x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."