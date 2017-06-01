Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2021, 09:40:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is the most respected poster on here ?  (Read 486 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 73


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:15:50 AM »
It seems as though you are all vying for some kind of title ?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 748


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 AM »
Not me- not vying for any recognition!
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 73


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:51:38 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 11:42:41 AM
Not me- not vying for any recognition!

You seem fine chap from what I've seen.

There is definitely some oddballs on here through.

I thought most of them had been moved on ?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 363


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:41:50 PM »
The ones who get booted but keep coming back always strike me as odd.
Ive never understood it. They always end up getting kicked off again. Waste of time.
Logged
John Theone

Offline Offline

Posts: 38


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:48:39 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 11:15:50 AM
It seems as though you are all vying for some kind of title ?

Whereas you seem to be just a wind up merchant?

Can't wait for your ' Who is the hardest on here?' post

 klins
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 73


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:58:17 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:48:39 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 11:15:50 AM
It seems as though you are all vying for some kind of title ?



Can't wait for your ' Who is the hardest on here?' post

 klins

Who sells the viagra on here like?

And how much is it ?

Can ghosts get a hard on ?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 118


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:48:29 PM »
Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.


I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.

The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me. :like:

The was "creepy ken"  monkey but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 73


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:17:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:48:29 PM
Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.


I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.

The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me. :like:

The was "creepy ken"  monkey but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.

Are you out on day release ?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 118


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:23:50 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 06:17:40 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:48:29 PM
Not so long ago a lad called towersy/liddle was head bastard on here until a poster called Bernie nonced the back-end off him.....so you might say Bernie was the new top dog but he himself seems to have disappeared now.


I thought Block21 might have fancied hes chances as the new "top boy" although I think parenthood now limits his time on the web.

The rest I would say are just down to earth boro gadgies who couldn't give a fuck about cock swinging contests and just come on for some crack......... I don't use the web much so that's as good a rundown that you'll get from me. :like:

The was "creepy ken"  monkey but he set his sights on becoming the new bill gates of boro....having set up red raw to see if he can shaft the owner of this place....

I have absolutely no idea what any of that means.

Are you out on day release ?

U don't really want to know if I was, to be honest.........had u been a long time lurker you would have got the chance to see it all play out........ :like:

I enjoyed it but many who are more sensible than me... thought the whole thing dragged the board down to gutter level and below..... :like:
Logged
martonmick
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 228


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:26:40 PM »
Being the  least argumentative,violent and non controversial poster on here it must be me😀👍
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 142


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:33:07 PM »
Don't know who is really left anymore after the cull.  Many posters did one during the great fued and their accounts may have been slotted.


Certainly been some characters on here in the past.
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 596


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:38:57 PM »
Bruce
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:05:22 PM »
Hedset....take no notice of can I   TOucHYabROthER, he means no harm,in fact.......he's armless,so,can't really touch anything.

Did a tell y'all bout the time I was off me bongies and tried to climb that biggest pyramid on the Giza plateau carry on,well

 that didn't go down to well with the local Garda.

Doesn't matter where ya go in the world the people toting machine guns always seem to have the shittest sense of humour

tbc..........🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:13:09 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 08:05:22 PM
Hedset....take no notice of can I   TOucHYabROthER, he means no harm,in fact.......he's armless,so,can't really touch anything.

Did a tell y'all bout the time I was off me bongies and tried to climb that biggest pyramid on the Giza plateau carry on,well

 that didn't go down to well with the local Garda.

Doesn't matter where ya go in the world the people toting machine guns always seem to have the shittest sense of humour

tbc..........🤔x

I know things got heated between us and we had to be separated by the guards.

But after reading this post man, I just love you brother.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:22:12 PM »
🐥I wish I could fly           
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:24:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 08:22:12 PM
🐥I wish I could fly           

You can fly better than beans can.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:28:45 PM »
Fuck you on about now ya mental defective.......all I asked was a cute pic of a shi tzu,an am getting dogs abuse.......🐶🐾x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:31:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 08:28:45 PM
Fuck you on about now ya mental defective.......all I asked was a cute pic of a shi tzu,an am getting dogs abuse.......🐶🐾x

SECURITY!!
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:33:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 08:28:45 PM
Fuck you on about now ya mental defective.......all I asked was a cute pic of a shi tzu,an am getting dogs abuse.......🐶🐾x
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 753


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:55:42 PM »
Has it been established that this punter is nekder?

Ken Hutchinson ?
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:57:47 PM »
Nahhhh,that's not a shih tzu.............looks very cuddly tho,looks like summin yad keep in a cage.......beeg no no from me.

🐪🐐🐑🦃🐘🐼🐿🐓🐧🐍🐢🐸🐋🐌🐜🐳🦀🐉🐲🐞🐟🐰🐐🐖🐗🐈🐮🐒🐂🦁🐵

WE SAY NO TO CAGES  n'that, SHABBA 😎
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 820



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:58:43 PM »
Me.


:like:    :like:   
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 73


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:01:51 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:55:42 PM
Has it been established that this punter is nekder?

Ken Hutchinson ?

For the idiot.


The name is Carl.

Carl Hutchinson.

Big Hutchy to all the lads.

Crack on with your foolish gibberish talk.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:07:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 08:57:47 PM
Nahhhh,that's not a shih tzu.............looks very cuddly tho,looks like summin yad keep in a cage.......beeg no no from me.

🐪🐐🐑🦃🐘🐼🐿🐓🐧🐍🐢🐸🐋🐌🐜🐳🦀🐉🐲🐞🐟🐰🐐🐖🐗🐈🐮🐒🐂🦁🐵

WE SAY NO TO CAGES  n'that, SHABBA 😎

Agreed on cages.

Shih Tzus aren't real though man. They're just an Internet rumour.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 681


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:12:07 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 09:01:51 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:55:42 PM
Has it been established that this punter is nekder?

Ken Hutchinson ?

For the idiot.


The name is Carl.

Carl Hutchinson.

Big Hutchy to all the lads.

Crack on with your foolish gibberish talk.

Carl, you may be an angry creeper but heart is busting with love for you.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 845


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:23:45 PM »
Carl, can I call you big Hutchy?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:25:46 PM »
Internet rumour my arse,little lion dude'll  have ya leg off anymore jibba jabba like that........🐕🐾

Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 