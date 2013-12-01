Pigeon droppings

Can someone explain to me how Boris is giving everyone the impression the pubs
« on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 PM »



A couple of weeks age the "African strain" of covid arrived on scene........which could be much more virulent that the original strain.........



And now the Brazilian strain has arrived which no one seems to know fuck all about!



A couple of weeks age the "African strain" of covid arrived on scene........which could be much more virulent that the original strain.........

And now the Brazilian strain has arrived which no one seems to know fuck all about!

Am I missing something???? will be re opening sometime soon?

Teamboro

Re: Can someone explain to me how Boris is giving everyone the impression the pubs
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:59 AM »

Every year is the same between November and March the NHS is at crisis point as flu season kicks in but people by this covid-19 strain thing I don't deny covid-19 is not among us funny flu has suddenly disappeared yet for hundreds of years nobody has been able to get rid of it

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Can someone explain to me how Boris is giving everyone the impression the pubs
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:29:18 AM »

Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 07:44:59 AM
Every year is the same between November and March the NHS is at crisis point as flu season kicks in but people by this covid-19 strain thing I don't deny covid-19 is not among us funny flu has suddenly disappeared yet for hundreds of years nobody has been able to get rid of it



Don't think they have tried the everybody stay at home and wear masks strategy before though. Thats bound to affect flu which isnt that easily transmissible compared to covid.



The variants we will just have to get used to, media are being over dramatic about that Don't think they have tried the everybody stay at home and wear masks strategy before though. Thats bound to affect flu which isnt that easily transmissible compared to covid.The variants we will just have to get used to, media are being over dramatic about that Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Can someone explain to me how Boris is giving everyone the impression the pubs
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:35:18 AM »

This Brazilian variant story is frankly laughable in a non funny kind of way.



If the government had any decency at all left they would be highlighting the fact that the latest triage data for covid 19 symptoms is as low as it was ever been yes. Bottom of the scale. So pretty much nobody reporting covid symptoms. It is starting to very much look as though the only covid being detected is in hospitals and possibly care homes if residents are sent back there.



This should be the headline story on every media outlet, not the endless doom stories!! Logged