March 01, 2021, 04:47:30 PM
Can someone explain to me how Boris is giving everyone the impression the pubs
Yesterday at 10:13:09 PM
will be re opening sometime soon?

A couple of weeks age the "African strain" of covid arrived on scene........which could be much more virulent that the original strain.........

And now the Brazilian strain has arrived which no one seems to know fuck all about!

Am I missing something????  
Today at 07:44:59 AM
Every year is the same between November and March the NHS is at crisis point as flu season kicks in but people by this covid-19 strain thing I don't deny covid-19 is not among us funny flu has suddenly disappeared yet for hundreds of years nobody has been able to get rid of it
Today at 08:29:18 AM
Don't think they have tried the everybody stay at home and wear masks strategy before though. Thats bound to affect flu which isnt that easily transmissible compared to covid.

The variants we will just have to get used to, media are being over dramatic about that
Today at 08:37:37 AM
Yes they Did with the Spanish flu epidemic
Today at 10:11:28 AM
Symptoms include being able to do 50 keepy uppies in flip flops.
Today at 11:35:18 AM
This Brazilian variant story is frankly laughable in a non funny kind of way.

If the government had any decency at all left they would be highlighting the fact that the latest triage data for covid 19 symptoms is as low as it was ever been yes. Bottom of the scale. So pretty much nobody reporting covid symptoms. It is starting to very much look as though the only covid being detected is in hospitals and possibly care homes if residents are sent back there.

This should be the headline story on every media outlet, not the endless doom stories!!
Today at 11:42:06 AM
Indeed Albert.

If all the over 60s and vunerable groups have been vaccinated, then what is the problem if covid death is almost eliminated?

We have to accept some risk, otherwise, we stay like this forever.
Today at 11:53:48 AM
And what group do you fall in to ?
Today at 12:04:41 PM
One thing I will add is that I have lots of Brazilian friends and they are not remotely worried or scared about anything over there.

The UK has lost the plot.
Today at 12:26:40 PM
The UK is recording deaths as Covid-19 upto 28 days after a positive text even if the died of something else which it why the death toll is as high as it is even in the early stages those who died in a home died of covid-19 whether the had it or not as a doctor can right anything on you death certificate so no one will know whether these figures are correct
Today at 12:39:10 PM
Today at 02:18:15 PM
Maybe they should?

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/26/brazil-coronavirus-deaths-record
Today at 04:28:05 PM
I dont know to be honest. I am 58 with long term asthma
