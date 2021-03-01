Every year is the same between November and March the NHS is at crisis point as flu season kicks in but people by this covid-19 strain thing I don't deny covid-19 is not among us funny flu has suddenly disappeared yet for hundreds of years nobody has been able to get rid of it



Don't think they have tried the everybody stay at home and wear masks strategy before though. Thats bound to affect flu which isnt that easily transmissible compared to covid.The variants we will just have to get used to, media are being over dramatic about that