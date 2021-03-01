Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Can someone explain to me how Boris is giving everyone the impression the pubs (Read 129 times)
Yesterday at 10:13:09 PM
will be re opening sometime soon?

A couple of weeks age the "African strain" of covid arrived on scene........which could be much more virulent that the original strain.........

And now the Brazilian strain has arrived which no one seems to know fuck all about!

Am I missing something????  
Today at 07:44:59 AM
Every year is the same between November and March the NHS is at crisis point as flu season kicks in but people by this covid-19 strain thing I don't deny covid-19 is not among us funny flu has suddenly disappeared yet for hundreds of years nobody has been able to get rid of it
Today at 08:29:18 AM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 07:44:59 AM
Every year is the same between November and March the NHS is at crisis point as flu season kicks in but people by this covid-19 strain thing I don't deny covid-19 is not among us funny flu has suddenly disappeared yet for hundreds of years nobody has been able to get rid of it

Don't think they have tried the everybody stay at home and wear masks strategy before though. Thats bound to affect flu which isnt that easily transmissible compared to covid.

The variants we will just have to get used to, media are being over dramatic about that
