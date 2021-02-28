Welcome,
February 28, 2021, 11:45:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Author
Topic: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread (Read 109 times)
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:29:58 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ-kVSIlInA
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:35:14 PM »
Bit of S&M for a 12 year old...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VusbSlufwmM
El Capitan
Posts: 44 835
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:36:32 PM »
The ants dont get enough credit IMO
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:37:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:36:32 PM
The ants dont get enough credit IMO
Spot on mucker they were great, in fact i think they changed the ball game
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:41:02 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 09:37:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:36:32 PM
The ants dont get enough credit IMO
Spot on mucker they were great, in fact i think they changed the ball game
Who couldn't love this, Bauhaus art with a young Adam Ant desperate to get noticed...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkwHapwfZ6w
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:49:26 PM »
No way politically correct, but this song was about Hitler having a conversation with his niece Geli Raubal, i thinks its wonderful, and opened my eyes to fascism and politics.
Yes it was of its time, but its a masterpiece in my opinion than any young art student wrote about this....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFeqKL9IHSU
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 120
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:51:54 PM »
I first saw the Antz in 79 I think, at the Rock Garden - Zerox tour. They blew my 15 year old mind away and I became a massive fan! They were very much an underground indie band then...all dark, weird and satanic almost. Had the name on the back of my school duffy bag and everybody asking me "who the fuck are they". I even had a couple of letters back from the man himself after writing to his fan club, me asking about upcoming records and gigs.
Roll on a couple of years later, and he went all red indian, pirate etc and had massive successl....fair play to him, but in my eyes back then, I thought they had sold out and gone all commercial
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 09:58:20 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 09:51:54 PM
I first saw the Antz in 79 I think, at the Rock Garden - Zerox tour. They blew my 15 year old mind away and I became a massive fan! They were very much an underground indie band then...all dark, weird and satanic almost. Had the name on the back of my school duffy bag and everybody asking me "who the fuck are they". I even had a couple of letters back from the man himself after writing to his fan club, me asking about upcoming records and gigs.
Roll on a couple of years later, and he went all red indian, pirate etc and had massive successl....fair play to him, but in my eyes back then, I thought they had sold out and gone all commercial
As a previous poster said, they were ahead of the game massively, and even Bowie took notes. I think the Dirks period is wonderful, it educated me into knowing about Marinelli, Botticoni and Pallesechi, i realised at the age of 12 that this thing that was hated called 'Fascism' wasn't what it actually was. I went on to to do a degree in Graphic Design, and fascism played a major part in my final year, like Kurt Schwitters and Ralf Hausmann, they were fascists, but i also loved the white russian artists. The band of Adam and the Ants really pushed the envelope, their debut single wasnt punk it was this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2rEpRVoHsg
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 120
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 10:01:34 PM »
I know, I bought that also...I think I remember preferring the B side. "Lady" I think
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 10:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 10:01:34 PM
I know, I bought that also...I think I remember preferring the B side. "Lady" I think
Lady was supposed to be A side, but he flipped it to be different i guess, the punks were furious, and he lost the fan base, but he was so much more than that.
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 120
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 10:12:42 PM »
Although I came to like "Dirk", I was annoyed at the time, as I thought it could of included more of the crowd faves at the time...Physical, plastic etc etc, ...but hey ...what do I know
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 158
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 10:18:22 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 10:12:42 PM
Although I came to like "Dirk", I was annoyed at the time, as I thought it could of included more of the crowd faves at the time...Physical, plastic etc etc, ...but hey ...what do I know
From what ive read I agree, he angered alot of the old fans, but ive since read it was a concious decision, he was trying to move away from the council house punks, because punk wasnt about that, it was never about sticking pins thru your nose and abusing everybody, it was a collective group, namely the Bromley Contingent and Sex clothes store and it was very very selective. Adam Ant realised what was happening and tried to get away from it. The Clash formed their own group with a Rastafarian called Bernie. It got split, but back to the subject matter, I think Adam and the Antz could have been huge, and i mean huge. Yes he had hits, but it was lollipop pound by that point. But when ya listen to Dirks album....its a masterpiece
monkeyman
Posts: 11 516
Re: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread
Today
at 11:31:23 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 10:18:22 PM
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 10:12:42 PM
Although I came to like "Dirk", I was annoyed at the time, as I thought it could of included more of the crowd faves at the time...Physical, plastic etc etc, ...but hey ...what do I know
From what ive read I agree, he angered alot of the old fans, but ive since read it was a concious decision, he was trying to move away from the council house punks, because punk wasnt about that, it was never about sticking pins thru your nose and abusing everybody, it was a collective group, namely the Bromley Contingent and Sex clothes store and it was very very selective. Adam Ant realised what was happening and tried to get away from it. The Clash formed their own group with a Rastafarian called Bernie. It got split, but back to the subject matter, I think Adam and the Antz could have been huge, and i mean huge. Yes he had hits, but it was lollipop pound by that point. But when ya listen to Dirks album....its a masterpiece
I STILL PLAY MY ALBUM NOW AND AGAIN
WHIP IN MY VALESE AND CARTROUBLE AMONGST MANY MORE GOOD SONGS
SEEN THEM ALSO AT THE ROCK GARDEN
LIDS A POSTER WHO WAS BANNED OFF HERE WAS A BIG FAN ALSO
THE EARLY STUFF NOT THE COMMERCIAL SHITE THAT MADE HIM MONEY
