February 28, 2021, 10:11:56 PM
Author Topic: Adam and the Ants appreciation thread  (Read 65 times)
MrPorkandbean
« on: Today at 09:29:58 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ-kVSIlInA
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:14 PM »
Bit of S&M for a 12 year old...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VusbSlufwmM
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:32 PM »
The ants dont get enough credit IMO
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:37:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:36:32 PM
The ants dont get enough credit IMO

Spot on mucker they were great, in fact i think they changed the ball game
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:41:02 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 09:37:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:36:32 PM
The ants dont get enough credit IMO

Spot on mucker they were great, in fact i think they changed the ball game

Who couldn't love this, Bauhaus art with a young Adam Ant desperate to get noticed...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkwHapwfZ6w
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:49:26 PM »
No way politically correct, but this song was about Hitler having a conversation with his niece  Geli Raubal, i thinks its wonderful, and opened my eyes to fascism and politics.

Yes it was of its time, but its a masterpiece in my opinion than any young art student wrote about this....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFeqKL9IHSU
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:51:54 PM »
I first saw the Antz in 79 I think, at the Rock Garden - Zerox tour. They blew my 15 year old mind  away and I became a massive fan! They were very much an underground indie band then...all dark, weird and satanic almost. Had the name on the back of my school duffy bag and everybody asking me "who the fuck are they". I even had a couple of letters back from the man himself after writing to his fan club, me  asking about upcoming records and gigs.
Roll on a couple of years later, and he went all red indian, pirate etc and had massive successl....fair play to him, but in my eyes back then, I thought they had sold out and gone all commercial
 souey
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:20 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 09:51:54 PM
I first saw the Antz in 79 I think, at the Rock Garden - Zerox tour. They blew my 15 year old mind  away and I became a massive fan! They were very much an underground indie band then...all dark, weird and satanic almost. Had the name on the back of my school duffy bag and everybody asking me "who the fuck are they". I even had a couple of letters back from the man himself after writing to his fan club, me  asking about upcoming records and gigs.
Roll on a couple of years later, and he went all red indian, pirate etc and had massive successl....fair play to him, but in my eyes back then, I thought they had sold out and gone all commercial
 souey

As a previous poster said, they were ahead of the game massively, and even Bowie took notes. I think the Dirks period is wonderful, it educated me into knowing about Marinelli, Botticoni and Pallesechi, i realised at the age of 12 that this thing that was hated called 'Fascism' wasn't what it actually was. I went on to to do a degree in Graphic Design, and fascism played a major part in my final year, like Kurt Schwitters and Ralf Hausmann, they were fascists, but i also loved the white russian artists. The band of Adam and the Ants really pushed the envelope, their debut single wasnt punk it was this...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2rEpRVoHsg
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:01:34 PM »
I know, I bought that also...I think I remember preferring the B side. "Lady" I think
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 10:01:34 PM
I know, I bought that also...I think I remember preferring the B side. "Lady" I think

Lady was supposed to be A side, but he flipped it to be different i guess, the punks were furious, and he lost the fan base, but he was so much more than that.
