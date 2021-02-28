I first saw the Antz in 79 I think, at the Rock Garden - Zerox tour. They blew my 15 year old mind away and I became a massive fan! They were very much an underground indie band then...all dark, weird and satanic almost. Had the name on the back of my school duffy bag and everybody asking me "who the fuck are they". I even had a couple of letters back from the man himself after writing to his fan club, me asking about upcoming records and gigs.
Roll on a couple of years later, and he went all red indian, pirate etc and had massive successl....fair play to him, but in my eyes back then, I thought they had sold out and gone all commercial
As a previous poster said, they were ahead of the game massively, and even Bowie took notes. I think the Dirks period is wonderful, it educated me into knowing about Marinelli, Botticoni and Pallesechi, i realised at the age of 12 that this thing that was hated called 'Fascism' wasn't what it actually was. I went on to to do a degree in Graphic Design, and fascism played a major part in my final year, like Kurt Schwitters and Ralf Hausmann, they were fascists, but i also loved the white russian artists. The band of Adam and the Ants really pushed the envelope, their debut single wasnt punk it was this...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2rEpRVoHsg