Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 742 Ode to Britt « on: Yesterday at 08:29:14 PM » I know of a player called Britt,



Who in front of goal is shit,



Missing chances galore,



Will he ever score?



A Cows backside he'll never hit

HuTcHyBoRo

Posts: 26 Re: Ode to Britt « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:36:04 PM » Quite funny that, unfortunately it's him that is laughing at us.



In fact I dare say, he's playing a blinder.

Uncle Marbles

Posts: 117 Re: Ode to Britt « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:33 PM » I know a Boro player from the Congo



Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo

Bob_Ender

Posts: 927 Re: Ode to Britt « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 PM » Fucking hell Jimbo,if he's from the Congo an couldn't score in the BONGO.....it's HIM...needs reporting.......on a bike n'that



.........🤔 Shabba 😘x

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 162Infant Herpes Re: Ode to Britt « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 PM » How much longer

Will Britt Assombalonga

Get loads of wonga

For playing like a donger

And grinning like a cunt?

Logged

towz

Posts: 9 109 Re: Ode to Britt « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:02:37 AM »

At football he was rather shit

In effort he sadly lacked

We wish his bags were packed



At falling he excels

On the ball he often dwells

His finishing is woeful

In fact he's bloody awful



Enjoy your mountain of loot

You bloody big useless galoot

Expect boos on your return

For the cash you failed to earn







