Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2021, 11:45:25 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ode to Britt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ode to Britt (Read 149 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 742
Ode to Britt
«
on:
Today
at 08:29:14 PM »
I know of a player called Britt,
Who in front of goal is shit,
Missing chances galore,
Will he ever score?
A Cows backside hell never hit
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:36:36 PM by Holgateoldskool
»
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
Offline
Posts: 21
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:36:04 PM »
Quite funny that, unfortunately it's him that is laughing at us.
In fact I dare say, he's playing a blinder.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 120
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:36:33 PM »
I know a Boro player from the Congo
Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:39:25 PM by Uncle Marbles
»
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:46:09 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 08:36:33 PM
I know a Boro player from the Congo
Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 521
The ace face.
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:19:46 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 08:36:33 PM
I know a Boro player from the Congo
Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo
Racist, reported.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 927
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:32:22 PM »
Fucking hell Jimbo,if he's from the Congo an couldn't score in the BONGO.....it's HIM...needs reporting.......on a bike n'that
.........🤔 Shabba 😘x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 162
Infant Herpes
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:16:38 PM »
How much longer
Will Britt Assombalonga
Get loads of wonga
For playing like a donger
And grinning like a cunt?
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 120
Re: Ode to Britt
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 10:16:38 PM
How much longer
Will Britt Assombalonga
Get loads of wonga
For playing like a donger
And grinning like a cunt?
just spat my apple crumble out you fuckin loon
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...