February 28, 2021, 11:45:25 PM
Author Topic: Ode to Britt  (Read 149 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 08:29:14 PM »
I know of a player called Britt,

Who in front of goal is shit,

Missing chances galore,

Will he ever score?

A Cows backside hell never hit
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:36 PM by Holgateoldskool » Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:04 PM »
Quite funny that, unfortunately it's him that is laughing at us.

In fact I dare say, he's playing a blinder.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:36:33 PM »
I know a Boro player from the Congo

Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:25 PM by Uncle Marbles » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:09 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 08:36:33 PM
I know a Boro player from the Congo

Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo

 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:46 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 08:36:33 PM
I know a Boro player from the Congo

Who couldnt score in the fucking Bongo
Racist, reported.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob_Ender
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:32:22 PM »
Fucking hell Jimbo,if he's from the Congo an couldn't score in the BONGO.....it's HIM...needs reporting.......on a bike n'that

.........🤔 Shabba 😘x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:16:38 PM »
How much longer
Will Britt Assombalonga
Get loads of wonga
For playing like a donger
And grinning like a cunt?
Logged
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 10:16:38 PM
How much longer
Will Britt Assombalonga
Get loads of wonga
For playing like a donger
And grinning like a cunt?


just spat my apple crumble out you fuckin loon
 mcl
Logged
