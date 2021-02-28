Welcome,
February 28, 2021, 08:34:21 PM
Ode to Britt
Author
Topic: Ode to Britt
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 741
Ode to Britt
«
on:
Today
at 08:29:14 PM »
I know of a player called Britt,
Who in front of goal is shit,
Missing chances galore,
Will he ever score?
Cows backside hell never hit
