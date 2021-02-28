Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 08:34:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ode to Britt  (Read 9 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 741


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:29:14 PM »
I know of a player called Britt,

Who in front of goal is shit,

Missing chances galore,

Will he ever score?

Cows backside hell never hit
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 