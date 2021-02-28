Welcome,
March 02, 2021, 01:03:37 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Glen Roeder RIP
Author
Topic: Glen Roeder RIP (Read 335 times)
Mickgaz
Posts: 323
Glen Roeder RIP
«
on:
February 28, 2021, 06:40:26 PM
65 year old sad news.
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 57
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
February 28, 2021, 06:51:15 PM
Yes indeed, he played for many clubs including Newcastle.
Can remember him playing for a few London clubs too, always gave his best.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 166
Infant Herpes
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
February 28, 2021, 07:10:16 PM
Sad news. Always seemed to be a decent bloke.
Managed The Geordicks to victory in the Intertoto, but was never revered like Joe Harvey. The previous manager to bring them success in a Micky Mouse European tournament.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 704
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
February 28, 2021, 07:53:40 PM
This is a better death notice than MONKEH'S.
You now have the job.
CONGRATULATIONS!
PS: Fuck off MONKEH you weird pantist.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Posts: 11 518
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #4 on:
February 28, 2021, 08:11:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 28, 2021, 07:53:40 PM
This is a better death notice than MONKEH'S.
You now have the job.
CONGRATULATIONS!
PS: Fuck off MONKEH you weird pantist.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 746
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #5 on:
February 28, 2021, 08:14:16 PM
Sorry to hear this although I believe he had been ill for a while. RIP
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 477
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #6 on:
February 28, 2021, 08:45:29 PM
Very sad news RIP.
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 57
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:36:15 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on February 28, 2021, 08:14:16 PM
Sorry to hear this although I believe he had been ill for a while. RIP
Poor bloke had a brain tumour, he was a model professional.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 477
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:30:05 PM
Read a lot of things about him in last 24 hours seems like a really decent bloke, didn't realise he was in the Orient team that beat us in the FA Cup quarter final.
Robbso
Posts: 14 362
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:34:45 PM
Decent centre half, he was more of a ball playing centre half than the usual bruisers of that era.
John Theone
Posts: 37
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
Today at 12:16:11 AM
I seem to remember him scoring a belting own goal for us at Ayresome
Bullet header from the edge of the box into the top corner at the West end
How we did laugh.......
