March 02, 2021, 01:03:37 AM
Author Topic: Glen Roeder RIP  (Read 335 times)
Mickgaz
« on: February 28, 2021, 06:40:26 PM »
65 year old sad news.
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #1 on: February 28, 2021, 06:51:15 PM »
Yes indeed, he played for many clubs including Newcastle.

Can remember him playing for a few London clubs too, always gave his best.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: February 28, 2021, 07:10:16 PM »
Sad news. Always seemed to be a decent bloke.

Managed The Geordicks to victory in the Intertoto, but was never revered like Joe Harvey. The previous manager to bring them success in a Micky Mouse European tournament.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: February 28, 2021, 07:53:40 PM »
This is a better death notice than MONKEH'S.

You now have the job.

CONGRATULATIONS!

 jc

PS: Fuck off MONKEH you weird pantist.
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: February 28, 2021, 08:11:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 28, 2021, 07:53:40 PM
This is a better death notice than MONKEH'S.

You now have the job.

CONGRATULATIONS!

 jc

PS: Fuck off MONKEH you weird pantist.
  oleary
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: February 28, 2021, 08:14:16 PM »
Sorry to hear this although I believe he had been ill for a while. RIP
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: February 28, 2021, 08:45:29 PM »
Very sad news RIP. 
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on February 28, 2021, 08:14:16 PM
Sorry to hear this although I believe he had been ill for a while. RIP


Poor bloke had a brain tumour, he was a model professional.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:30:05 PM »
Read a lot of things about him in last 24 hours seems like a really decent bloke, didn't realise he was in the Orient team that beat us in the FA Cup quarter final.
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:34:45 PM »
Decent centre half, he was more of a ball playing centre half than the usual bruisers of that era.
John Theone

« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:16:11 AM »
I seem to remember him scoring a belting own goal for us at Ayresome

Bullet header from the edge of the box into the top corner at the West end

How we did laugh.......

 :alastair:
