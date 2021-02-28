Welcome,
February 28, 2021, 06:57:07 PM
Glen Roeder RIP
Author
Topic: Glen Roeder RIP
Mickgaz
Glen Roeder RIP
Today
at 06:40:26 PM
65 year old sad news.
HuTcHyBoRo
Re: Glen Roeder RIP
Today
at 06:51:15 PM
Yes indeed, he played for many clubs including Newcastle.
Can remember him playing for a few London clubs too, always gave his best.
