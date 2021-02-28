Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 06:57:07 PM
Author Topic: Glen Roeder RIP  (Read 29 times)
Mickgaz
« on: Today at 06:40:26 PM »
65 year old sad news.
HuTcHyBoRo

« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:51:15 PM »
Yes indeed, he played for many clubs including Newcastle.

Can remember him playing for a few London clubs too, always gave his best.
