Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2021, 04:19:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New poster  (Read 811 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 707



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:57:51 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:45:20 AM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on February 28, 2021, 08:35:40 PM
LATEST ODDS

1/3 ................TM

EVENS............rik

2/1 .................LIDS

5/1..................guy guy......capio....bobup....

10/1...............me...lenin......tractor tel

20/1................Johnny thunder

50/1 bar....

Place ya bets motherfuckers...........🤔






Kev 1/10000
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:24:20 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:57:51 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:45:20 AM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on February 28, 2021, 08:35:40 PM
LATEST ODDS

1/3 ................TM

EVENS............rik

2/1 .................LIDS

5/1..................guy guy......capio....bobup....

10/1...............me...lenin......tractor tel

20/1................Johnny thunder

50/1 bar....

Place ya bets motherfuckers...........🤔






Kev 1/10000



Sorry, lost me again there fella.

Are you a Michael Jackson fan ?
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 412

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:39:24 PM »
Show some respect !!!
Hes showing what his arsehole can take
 
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:54:37 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:39:24 PM
Show some respect !!!
Hes showing what his arsehole can take
 

So he is a siamese twin then.

I feel sorry, for the other poor bastard.
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 595


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:39:14 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on February 28, 2021, 07:50:48 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 28, 2021, 07:43:45 PM
Do you have a cat?

Only for wanking in.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 707



View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:09:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:39:24 PM
Show some respect !!!
Hes showing what his arsehole can take
 

U ok hun? x
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 