HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Go easy lads, was on fmttm for a long time but never adhered to the new board, it wasn't what I was actually looking for so I decided to take the small hop over here.
Only here to talk about the Boro and general crack.
Not interested in spats or friction even though I do like a bit of banter, so take it easy lads.
I have looked in on this board before so I do think I already feel as though I know a few members... utb.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
How racist are you?
???
Is that a quiz question ?
Not got a racist bone in my body so I don't really know where you are coming from ?
Like I said I'm here to talk about the Boro and decent banter.
El Capitan
Youll be fine on here then
If you were racist, I was going to recommend this board - https://redroar.freeforums.net
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Have you ever........
1. Employed a gardener
2. Took a photo of your tea
3. Drove a forklift
4.USED THE CAPLOCK KEY
5. Lied about owning a tesla
6. Stalked matty
7.Lived in Warrington
8. Smashed a big backed milf from norton.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
I will be quite honest here, most of you have lost me ?
Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?
Uncle Marbles
Have I gone mad? I'm afraid so.
You're entirely Bonkers.
But I will tell you a secret,
All the best people are.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Do you like caves?
Yes I like stalagmites over stalagtites though because they can hit you in the head. utb.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Have you got a shed?
Only for wanking in, I don't do diy or gardening.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Do you have a cat
Yes I used to have a siamese one, but it's now a Manx because I cut it's tail off for getting fruity.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 18
That's clique
...and there isn't one!
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Some strange goings on in this thread, if I do say myself.
It's like being indoctored to the nut farm ?
Do tell me it gets better ?
Well especially the banter ?
Fmttm was full of self righteous fools, please tell me I have not jumped from the kettle in to the frying pan ?
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
It will get better - just the lunatics have taken over the asylum presently!!
I was under the pretence they had all been moved on ?
Hence the registration.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
I love marmots,nearly as much as Hamsters.
Good work you fine chap.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Cheers Nekky!
Who is nekky?
Is this board all in morse code ?
I'm not getting it ?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Uh-huh.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Do yer like camels?
No... I smoke benny hedges.
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Welcome mucker, different board with good lads x
I would like to take your word for it, but I will refer judgement.
