Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 08:34:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New poster  (Read 235 times)
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:35:53 PM »
Go easy lads, was on fmttm for a long time but never adhered to the new board, it wasn't what I was actually looking for so I decided to take the small hop over here.

Only here to talk about the Boro and general crack.

Not interested in spats or friction even though I do like a bit of banter, so take it easy lads.

I have looked in on this board before so I do think I already feel as though I know a few members... utb.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 824


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:48:51 PM »
How racist are you?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:54:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:51 PM
How racist are you?

???

Is that a quiz question ?

Not got a racist bone in my body so I don't really know where you are coming from ?

Like I said I'm here to talk about the Boro and decent banter.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 660


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:56:06 PM »
Have you ever wanted off a dog?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 824


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:59:07 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 06:54:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:51 PM
How racist are you?

???

Is that a quiz question ?

Not got a racist bone in my body so I don't really know where you are coming from ?

Like I said I'm here to talk about the Boro and decent banter.


Youll be fine on here then  :like:

If you were racist, I was going to recommend this board -

https://redroar.freeforums.net







 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 671


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:02:37 PM »
Have you ever........

1. Employed a gardener
2. Took a photo of your tea
3. Drove a forklift
4.USED THE CAPLOCK KEY
5. Lied about owning a tesla
6. Stalked matty
7.Lived in Warrington
8. Smashed a big backed milf from norton.


 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 824


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:04:42 PM »
Have you even stolen a pair of trainers and / or valour?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 671


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:06:12 PM »
Signed up for a charity boxing match?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 693



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:13:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:51 PM
How racist are you?

GROOMING ALERT!!!  GROOMING ALERT!!!  GROOMING ALERT!!!  GROOMING ALERT!!!  GROOMING ALERT!!! 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:15:11 PM »
I will be quite honest here, most of you have lost me ?

Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 824


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:20:04 PM »
Do you like caves?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle Marbles
***
Online Online

Posts: 115


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:22:18 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:15:11 PM
I will be quite honest here, most of you have lost me ?

Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?

Have I gone mad? I'm afraid so.
You're entirely Bonkers.
But I will tell you a secret,
All the best people are.

 :meltdown:
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:32:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:20:04 PM
Do you like caves?

Yes I like stalagmites over stalagtites though because they can hit you in the head.  utb.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 886


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:43:45 PM »
Have you got a shed?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 693



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:46:16 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:32:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:20:04 PM
Do you like caves?

Yes I like stalagmites over stalagtites though because they can hit you in the head.  utb.

I like caves too.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 824


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:47:44 PM »
Theyre a bit sticky  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 222



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:47:58 PM »
Ignore the kids  :chrisk:and welcome
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Online Online

Posts: 208


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:48:02 PM »
Do you have a cat  
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:43:45 PM
Have you got a shed?

Only for wanking in, I don't do diy or gardening.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 693



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:51:51 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:50:48 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:43:45 PM
Have you got a shed?

Only for wanking in, I don't do diy or gardening.

Wanking IS DIY.

 rava

FFS.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:52:40 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 07:48:02 PM
Do you have a cat  

Yes I used to have a siamese one, but it's now a Manx because I cut it's tail off for getting fruity.
Logged
John Theone

Online Online

Posts: 18


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:03:55 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:15:11 PM
I will be quite honest here, most of you have lost me ?

Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?

That's clique


...and there isn't one!


 
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Online Online

Posts: 208


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:10:35 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:52:40 PM
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 07:48:02 PM
Do you have a cat  

Yes I used to have a siamese one, but it's now a Manx because I cut it's tail off for getting fruity.

Right thats me out hes a fucking wrongun  :redcard:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 401

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:13:38 PM »
No such thing nowadays as a new member in cob, think the last one allowed was 2016.

Ye cant kid a kidder  mcl
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 741


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:15:55 PM »
Youll work out the weirdos quick enough..Look upon it as an initiation!!
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:25:29 PM »
Some strange goings on in this thread, if I do say myself.

It's like being indoctored to the nut farm ?

Do tell me it gets better ?

Well especially the banter ?

Fmttm was full of self righteous fools, please tell me I have not jumped from the kettle in to the frying pan ?
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Online Online

Posts: 115


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:30:00 PM »


Fmttm was full of self righteous fools, please tell me I have not jumped from the kettle in to the frying pan ?
[/quote]

you missed out narcissistic and narrow minded
 :like:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 741


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:30:38 PM »
It will get better - just the lunatics have taken over the asylum presently!!
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:33:24 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:30:38 PM
It will get better - just the lunatics have taken over the asylum presently!!

I was under the pretence they had all been moved on ?

Hence the registration.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 660


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:34:00 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 